Learning Management System in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- Learning management system is a software program that provides organizations and their users with the technology, resources, and meaning to deliver e-learning and training opportunities. The platform for learning management has increased rapidly during the past few years and is predicted to be the corporate world's rising innovation. Increasing demand in the e-learning sector, cloud services sector, and increasing competition for cost-effective workshops across industry sectors are the main drivers for the growth of the learning management system industry. LMS provides the possibility of personalizing the curriculum according to the desired teaching ability of the target group to keep learners as the focus.



The key goal of the LMS is to guide the educational system and enable an interactive learning environment to enhance learning capabilities by incorporating an increasing number of features. To keep staff professionally educated and more informed about goods or services, businesses use LMS. The LMS increases staff effectiveness, which can profit business organizations in turn. In the LMS industry, gamification is growing significantly; it is a valuable strategy to improve learners' learning abilities.



360Quadrants, the most granular solution comparison platform, has released a study on the top companies in the learning management system market to assist businesses make faster and strategic decisions when selecting an ideal learning management system provider. SAP Litmos, Google Classroom, Blackboard Learn, and Canvas dominated the global learning management system market in 2020.



A detailed SWOT assessment is conducted by 360Quadrants which precisely analyzes the firms chosen for examination. This helps software providers explore new opportunities and improve on areas that they lag behind their peers. It also encourages customers to select the most fitting alternative and vendors for their requirements.



Learning Management System 360quadrants Categorization



50+ companies offering learning management system solutions were analyzed and ranked, of which, 26 companies were positioned on a 360Quadrant that categorized them as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Visionary Leaders: Visionary leaders concentrate majorly on product releases, creative technologies, and the implementation of corporate strategies. These companies have comprehensive product portfolios. Visionary leaders are known as organizations that provide diverse spectrums of solutions and are experts in decision-making. SAP Litmos, Google Classroom, SUMTOTAL SYSTEMS, ORACLE CORPORATION, Blackboard Learn, Adobe Systems, Canvas, CrossKnowledge, Saba Software, IBM, Cornerstone OnDemand, and Docebo are identified as Visionary Leaders in the learning management systems space.



Innovators: In order to enable the availability of wider and enhanced product offering choices, innovators majorly focus on technological advancements and continue investing in R&D activities. They are continually adding features to their product offerings and also have the ability to extend their reach and become competitors across markets in regions. Absorb LMS, Brightspace, and Talent LMS are recognized as Innovators in the learning management systems space.



Dynamic Differentiators: Companies are fully focused on effective R&D programs in the Learning Management System space. Compared to Visionary Leaders, Dynamic Differentiators have specific product offerings, but have loyal buyers for their products. G-Cube and MPS interactive systems are positioned as Dynamic Differentiators in the learning management systems space.



Emerging Companies: The industry poses a significant risk to small organizations that are yet to establish their presence, as most corporations worldwide offer learning management solutions to separate consumer segments. Emerging businesses are mostly startups or niche firms with the potential to flourish with appropriate decision-making. Cypher Learning, Bridge, Upside Learning Solutions, LearnUpon LMS, Mindflash, Geenio, Expertus, Schoology, and LatitudeLearning are categorized as Emerging Businesses in the learning management systems space.



360quadrants Company Evaluation Methodology



Using the following scoring pattern, the top learning management system companies are assessed:



Substantial analysis has been employed to obtain a variety of software builders by a professionally experienced group of researchers and subject matter experts. A framework (patent pending) has been used to gather relevant information from the stakeholders involved, consultants, customers, product merchants, and 360Quadrants researchers based on more than 100 factors for product range and corporate strategy creation.



Core parameters under Product Portfolio include Single Sign-on, Strong SSL/TLS Encryption, Secure Access, User Tracking, Reporting, Enrollment, Learner Dashboard, Live Training, Video Conference, Personalized Training, SCORM and xAPI Standards, Assessment or Surveys, Gamification, Extended Enterprise Portals, 3rd Party API Integration, Virtual Classrooms, Mobile Learning, Social Learning and Social Media Integration, Content Creation and Curation, Multi Language Support and e-Learning. Other parameters analyzed are deployment options, policies and regulations, reporting features, client invoicing, and support provided by the vendor.



Geographic reach and partner network include Distributors, VARs, OEMs, Agencies & Consultants, Managed Service Providers and System Integrators or Builders, Financial Capability, Client Coverage or Market Footprint and Industry Verticals catered constitute criteria within market strategy development.



Each factor is designated a percentage relying on the information gathered relating to all of the above factors as well as particular sources. The outcomes are evaluated, and each service provider is assigned a conclusive ranking. Depending on its ranking, a company is positioned in the most appropriate quadrant after the finalization of the rankings.



