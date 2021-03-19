New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Reports and Data has recently added a report titled 'Learning Management System (LMS) Market Report Forecast to 2027' to its repository, which comprises of data relating to the market size, share, value, and volume, production processes, revenue generation, the regional analysis of the business vertical, along with the outcomes of analytical tools including, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report highlights the growth opportunities and challenges that industry players might encounter in the forecast years, along with an elaborate competitive landscape and expansion strategies adopted by the companies functioning in the Learning Management System (LMS) Market.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the LMS market was valued at USD 8,988.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36,872.6 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 20.3%. LMS market research study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the revenue generated by the LMS vendors locally and globally.



Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:



Blackboard, Inc., Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., D2L Corporation, IBM Corporation, McGraw-Hill Companies, Oracle Corporation, Pearson PLC, SABA Software, Inc., SAP SE, Xerox Corporation, Adobe Inc., Pearson PLC , and Instructure, Inc.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Food enzyme market on the basis of type, application, source, and region:



Component type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Solution

Services

Professional Services

System Integration and deployment

Technical Support

Managed



Delivery Mode (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Distance Learning

Instructor Led Training

Blended Learning



Deployment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Cloud

On-premise



End-User (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Academic

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Retail and ecommerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others



Further key findings from the report suggest



The LMS market is growing at a CAGR of 3% in Asia Pacific due to the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and digitalization of the developing countries and the increased use of digital learning in developing countries such as India, China, and Singapore.



Global modernization and emergence of technologies like the AI and ML, IoT, has increased the use of electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the education and eLearning industry which is expected to increase the use of LMS and expand its market size.



Governments and the regulatory bodies are implementing various regulations and compliances to enable basic education for all. This has encouraged the institutions and various bodies to implement LMS for better utilization of the infrastructure and resources. It is expected this factor would help the LMS market grow.

The cloud deployment model is expected to dominate the LMS market owing to its low-cost implementation and flexible subscription models suitable for the end-users.



The K-12 academic end-user is estimated to hold the larger market share in the academic LMS due to the increasing use of handheld devices and digitalization of the learning industry…Continued



