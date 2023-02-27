Learning Management System (LMS) Market: Trends, Strategic Alliances and Their Impact, Market Insights

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2023 -- Over the years, the education sector has undergone many radical transformations. The shift to the digital learning approach impacts how colleges and universities deliver course content and educational resources. The recent Global Education Census Report revealed that technology usage in schools worldwide continues to grow, with 48% of students using desktop computers in the classroom, 42% using smartphones, 33% using interactive whiteboards, and 20% using tablet devices. The birth of LMS has enabled e-learning, and more developments are coming along as the education sector adapts new technologies to improve content delivery. A Learning Management System or LMS is an online tool that enables users to create, adapt, distribute, and manage e-learning practices. A growing number of educational institutions worldwide are expected to create new opportunities for the LMS market, as LMS platforms provide students with a more effective learning method. In academics, LMS helps education institutions easily manage students, track assignments, and deliver courses. Also, teachers can take advantage of flexible course authoring tools compiled with screen recording tools and useful performance monitoring features.



Apart from academic purposes, LMS platforms are also widely used by corporates to upskill employees and improve productivity. HR professionals rely on LMS platforms to train employees, while entrepreneurs use LMS to gain crash courses in accounting, marketing, and other short-term, skills-based courses. ILX Group ran a survey with 100 HR decision-makers, and their results showed that 51% said ongoing e-Learning and training had a direct effect on improvements in employee morale. The LMS technology helps organizations provide trainees with an enhanced and performance-driven learning platform. Some systems are substantial, intricate, and utilized by numerous students. Others are smaller installations that a limited group of employees can access for internal training. Further, the LMS market is expected to grow significantly in the years to come with the rapid adoption of AI and cloud-based services.



The COVID-19 pandemic, increasing inflation rate, global conflict, and tightening monetary policies are expected to slow economic growth in 2023. Moreover, numerous organizations are focused on cost-cutting, and ongoing layoffs across organizations such as Amazon, Meta, Twitter, and Ford are expected to slow the adoption of LMS in corporate sectors. However, the rise of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) platforms, personalized learning experiences, and mobile learning are the few significant factors that are expected to drive the adoption of LMS among academic and corporate sectors.



Further, investment in the LMS technology space and government initiatives to promote LMS drive market growth. For example, in September 2020, The European Commission launched the Digital Education Action Plan (2021-2027), a renewed European Union (EU) policy initiative. This initiative aimed to put out a shared vision of high-quality, inclusive, and accessible digital education in Europe. It also seeks to support the adaptation of member states' education and training systems to the digital age. Similarly, the French government in 2020 allotted EUR 1 billion to enable innovative classroom learning, providing laptops and tablets to secondary school students. In April 2020, the Government of the UK hosted a new platform available with free courses on the gov.uk website, called The Skills Toolkit. The new platform gives people access to free, high-quality digital and numerous courses to help build their skills and work progress and boost their job prospects. Such initiatives are expected to help the LMS market grow in the European region rapidly.



strategic ALLIANCES and THEIR IMPACT ON the Learning Management System Market:



- In September 2022, Instructure entered into an agreement with its partner, Google, that bridges the integration gap for Google Classroom users with a robust and comprehensive solution. With the integration, educational institutions can keep course data and rosters synchronized between their student information systems (SIS or MIS) and Google Classroom.



- In June 2022, Anthology announced that Post University has selected Anthology Milestone and will migrate to Blackboard Learn Ultra to continue providing an exceptional experience and further successful student outcomes. This marks an expansion of the institution's partnership with Anthology following its initial adoption of Anthology Student and Occupation Insights in 2017.



- In May 2022, PowerSchool integrated the Danielson Group's Framework for Teaching within PowerSchool's Unified Talent Perform, which helps digitally facilitate K-12 employee evaluations.



- In April 2022, D2L announced that SUNY has signed an agreement with D2L to make D2L Brightspace available to its entire network of campuses, with 57 already electing to migrate to D2L Brightspace.

In March 2022, Instructure partnered with the nonprofit organization Better Days to deliver an educational course about UTAH Women to Canvas learners.



- In January 2022, PowerSchool signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kinvolved, a leading provider of K-12 communications, attendance, and engagement solutions supporting over 250,000 students and used within three of the top four school districts in the U.S.



Many organizations, including learning management providers, have created new business lines and strategies to expand their offerings. Companies have adopted different approaches, majorly strategic alliances, to accelerate LMS availability for clients.



The Learning Management System (LMS) Market size is expected to grow from USD 18.7 billion in 2022 to USD 43.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR (%) of 18.4% during the forecast period. The major players in the LMS market include Blackboard, Cornerstone OnDemand, D2L, Instructure, PowerSchool, IBM, Adobe, SAP, Oracle, Infor, and Learning Technologies. Countries in North America, including the US and Canada, have shown faster and broader adoption of upcoming technologies. These players have adopted organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market share in the LMS market.



The surge in market growth can be attributed to the increasing accessibility to smartphones and other devices, which drive the adoption of online education for learning and progress evaluation across academics. Another growth factor of the market is that organizations are focused on enhancing their employees' skills and on organic and inorganic growth. For instance, in September 2022, Helm Operations, a maritime software development platform, formed a partnership with Moxie Media, a maritime training program developing company, to enable crew training. With the partnership, the companies plan to integrate Moxie Media's onboard LMS with Helm CONNECT, to provide customers from both companies access to the Helm CONNECT platform and Moxie Media's library of maritime-specific eLearning programs.