Learning Services Outsourcing Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 : Cegos, Cognizant, LEO Learning

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Caveo Learning (United States), Judge Learning Solutions (United States), NetCom Learning (United States), The Training Associates Corporation (Canada), Cognizant (United States), Cegos (France), LEO Learning (United Kingdom), GP Strategies Corporation (United States), Tata Interactive Systems (India)



Brief Overview on Learning Services Outsourcing:

Learning services outsourcing is one of the growing trends in the training industry, which helps in the declining Youth unemployment rate in high population regions. Funding vocational training provides skill development training, new training methods, and others. This highly supports economic growth. In these various leading organizations, financial banks, governments, and other industry bodies provide funds to improve workforce productivity through innovative training programs. As unemployment is one of the most suppressing social and economic issues that less developed countries face today. It is one promising road for addressing the rising unemployment issue across the globe, majorly suffers from particularly high youth unemployment.



Key Market Trends:

Technological Development Such as Online & Blended Learning, Tele-Education, and Others



Opportunities:

With the growing requirement of skill development across various individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises. Along with this increase in initiatives from the government for establishing and optimizing such an environment, majorly in areas where the market mechanism fails in allocating resources.



Market Growth Drivers:

Young people are confronted with multiple challenges majorly rising unemployment rates because of rising economic crises. Africa is the only region where the youth bulge will continue to grow in the foreseeable future, presenting both an opportunity to gain the demographic dividend and an impending time bomb and threat to social unity as well as massive migration in search of opportunities if appropriate policies are not implemented to harness the dividend.



Challenges:

Lack of Awareness Among End Users

Lack of Vital Training Equipment



Segmentation of the Global Learning Services Outsourcing Market:

by Application (Certificate, Diploma, Others), End Users (Academic, Corporate, Government), Industry Verticals (Health Care, Technology, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Consumer Goods, Retail, Manufacturing, Others), Mode (E-Learning, Virtual, Classroom)



The research report shares knowledgeable insights with regards to key industrial Value chain and interesting elements of global Learning Services Outsourcing market. It features end-use ventures that directly impact the development cycle of the market during the forecast period. Major players in global Learning Services Outsourcing business can utilize this study as an incredible asset to catch the market force and distinguish the shifts in consumer demand in near future.



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Learning Services Outsourcing Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Learning Services Outsourcing market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Learning Services Outsourcing market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



