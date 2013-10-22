Learning Supplement Company Offers Brain Training Tips to Support Neuroplasticity

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Looking for ways to improve your brain health, memory and neuroplasticity? NeuroLogical Nutrition, a brain health company, is providing brain training tips to help people learn more about optimal brain function and neuroplasticity.



NeuroLogical Nutrition provides learning supplements that support the development of neuroplasticity and brain health. They are dedicated to optimizing neurological function through brain training, nutrition and supplementation.



Neuroplasticity is slowly proving the “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks” adage wrong, as researchers continue to study how it works and its effects on the brain. Neuroplasticity is the brains ability to modify and grow within its environment, which allows learning, memorizing and adapting throughout our lives. And as the brain is engaged in new ways, through brain training, new pathways for optimal brain function are created.



NeuroLogical Nutrition believes that brain training is as important for the brain as exercising is for the body, making it important to perform brain training activities every day. They recommend learning to play a new instrument, completing a jigsaw puzzle, memorizing song lyrics and physical activity as prime brain training activities.



In addition to performing brain training exercises daily, learning supplements that support optimal neurological function and development can also help increase neuroplasticity. NeuroLogical Nutrition offers two different learning supplements, one for children and one for adults.



To learn more about neuroplasticity, brain training, or learning supplements, visit http://www.neurological-nutrition.com



About NeuroLogical Nutrition

NeuroLogical Nutrition is a brain health supplement company that produces quality learning supplements. Their supplements, Ingenious Energy and Learning Leverage, are for adults and children, and support the development of neuroplasticity and optimal brain health. Learn more about their learning supplements by visiting www.NeuroLogical-Nutrition.com.