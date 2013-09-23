Learning to Fish Becomes a 'Reel' Deal This Autumn

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Staff at For Life Experiences Angling and Outdoor Education Centre understand that with Autumn half term on the horizon parents are looking for fun, educational activities for their children to partake in, and FLE has a ‘reel’ good deal to help budding young anglers put more fish on the banks of their renowned carp lakes this October.



From a youngster wanting to catch their first fish to a family looking for a new activity to do together or even a teenager wanting to improve their catch rate, a Learn To Fish lesson with FLE offers a fun, affordable and educational experience that memories are made of.



Amanda Cole, her son Adam and nephews Calum and Harry have already booked their half-day tutorial for the holidays.



Amanda says: ‘We came for our first lesson when my nephews were visiting in the summer and had so much fun learning the basics that we bought a couple of day tickets after and came back to practice our fishing skills. This holiday I’m booking us all on another half day’s fishing so we can learn even more about carp fishing and put our new found skills to the test. Anyone who hasn’t tried fishing really should as the kids love it and its a very relaxing and enjoyable way to spend the day as a family and I especially like the fact that I don’t have to fuss with all the gear as all tackle, bait and permits are included in the price.”



FLE’s Pro Staff are all ADB Level 2 coaches and have many years of experience teaching people how to learn to fish. Their Carp Team won the UK Carp Cup in 2012 and many of their coaches are sponsored by international and national organisations and compete at the highest level.



For more information about the courses and activities on offer at For Life Experiences please visit www.forlifeexp.com or contact teamfle@icloud.com



About For Life Experiences

For Life Experiences is a thriving social enterprise that has over five years experience in providing team building and personal development activities to public and private sector clients across the south coast.



Media Contact

Sarah O’Reilly

teamfle@icloud.com

Green Lane

Ampfield

Hampshire

SO51 9BN

http://www.forlifeexp.com