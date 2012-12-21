LearnPPT.com, a Premiere Destination for Business Presentation Materials

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Learn PPT’s diagram packs are collections of PowerPoint diagram templates. Each collection has a theme (e.g. Fishbone Diagrams, Gantt Charts, and World Maps). Each template can be easily lifted and modified for your business presentation diagramming needs. These templates are perfect for executive and other business presentations. In fact, these are the same diagrams used by top consulting, marketing, and research firms. All of these Power Points were created by former management consultants.



"I manage a business doing over 50 million in sales. I have found the strategic toolkit to be tremendously insightful in how I should look at growing my company. Would not hesitate to recommend this doc to others."Adds the CEO, Consumer Products Startup



For more questions about this press release pleases contact David T, learnppt.com email dave@learnppt.com



About LearnPPT.com

LearnPPT.com is the premier destination for business presentation materials. The products include PowerPoint templates and diagrams, business frameworks, and a guide to developing effective business presentations.



Whether you're a C-level executive working on a business strategy, a business school candidate,or a Product Manager looking to gain a better understanding of the Product Life Cycle, Learn PPTcan offer you the right set of tools, frameworks, and information. Since the inception in 2010, its business case toolkits have been used by customers in Fortune 500 companies, top MBA programs, and leading management consultancies across over 40 countries.



Their products are of the highest professional caliber, designed by management consultants. In other words, our products are what you would expect to be produced by a top-tier strategy consulting firm.



For more details, please refer to the website -http://learnppt.com/