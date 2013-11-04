Leasefunders.com Launches Revamped Website to Meet Growing Demand for Mobile Capacity

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Statistics from the Small Business Administration dictate 80 percent of small business owners in the United States require some form of financing to initiate or expand their businesses with the majority relying on loans and leasing to foster their endeavors. Due to the recession of recent years, many of these entrepreneurs find their credit scores suffering, hampering their ability to acquire traditional loans.



Still, they are struggling to keep up with the changing mindset of their customers and outshine their competitors on a number of levels. Having assisted small businesses with credit issues for more than a decade, Leasefunders.com has launched their revamped website offering a more responsive layout for their clients taking advantage of the latest technology available to them.



Darren Sullivan of Leasefunders.com explained, "Not only are our clients dealing with changing economic factors, they are confronted with continuously evolving technology as well. Most business owners have replaced their outdated equipment with modern tablets and smart phones, increasing the demand for mobile friendly websites. In order to meet their needs, we have implemented our new website design. Now, our clients can easily view our content from any device, regardless of the size of the screen they are using."



According to statistics from the financial sector, banks are restricting their lending options to start up businesses, leading to 90 percent of business loans currently being denied. Though personal and business credit history play a large role in these figures, the majority of loans are denied due to lack of sufficient collateral. The staff of Leasefunders.com recognizes this issue, which is a primary reason for developing their specialized equipment leasing programs.



"We provide equipment financing for those facing a variety of challenges," Sullivan stated, "Though banks are shying away from providing start up business financing, this is what we specialize in. We offer flexible credit guidelines and require no time in business. Our credit manager can help those in a number of situations; however, clients with no credit or a recent bankruptcy on their record will need a co-signer."



The company website indicates business owners with bad credit should be wary of applying for numerous lines of credit. Each denied credit application further decreases credit scores, regardless of their current financial situation.Bad credit business financing is still available for clients who meet Leasefunders.com requirements. Credit issues must be in the past, bankruptcies must already be discharged, and some new lines of credit should exist as proof of an attempt to rebuild credit.



Concluded Sullivan, "Whether our clients are in their office, contemplating using their outdated equipment as collateral to upgrade their company or using their smart phone to access their options for leasing new equipment to start their own enterprise, we can help them reach their goals."



About Leasefunders.com

Leasefunders.com provides a variety of business financing options for businesses nationwide including working capital loans, sale lease back loans, and equipment financing solutions for small business owners. Working with banks and financial institutions all over the United States, they are able to provide financing for the established business owner as well as special programs for start up businesses and businesses with credit problems.