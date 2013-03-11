Leasefunders.com Unveils Funding Programs Suitable for All Businesses

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- According to Equipment Leasing and Finance Association reports, over 80% of businesses make use of some type of equipment financing. The rapid rate at which technology advances continues to be one reason why this is the case with the current economic climate being another. "Any company looking for startup business financing, new business equipment leasing, bad credit equipment leasing or working capital loan programs need look no further than Leasefunders.com," James Sullivan, media contact for the company states.



"New businesses often struggle to find startup business equipment leasing during the first two years of operation. Leasefunders.com offers programs for businesses from day one, even those with less than perfect credit. Businesses with A-D credit can obtain the needed funds as long as certain requirements are met," Mr. Sullivan continues. The minimum lease amount approved is $5,000 and certain documents must be provided. This includes a brief business summary, a personal financial statement, two years personal tax returns for lease amounts over $15,000 and an invoice or details concerning equipment. Certain credit requirements must also be met to qualify for this type of lease.



Mr. Sullivan goes on to say, "Established businesses often find the Leasefunders.com equipment sale leaseback to be the perfect program for their needs. Under this program, equipment currently owned by the business is used as collateral for the loan. The loan must be in good shape and have value to be used for this program and it cannot currently be on a loan or lease of this type. Only US companies qualify for this funding and all types of businesses are accepted." In addition to the above requirements, there are others which must be met before a loan of this type will be approved by lenders.



"Companies with bad credit know that this usually means loans from traditional lenders won't be available. Leasefunders Inc. doesn't hesitate to work with any company with past credit problems. The company works to find a solution that meet the needs of the client. Companies in the process of rebuilding credit find this to be a helpful tool to move their company forward and start on the path to growth," Mr Sullivan goes on to say. To qualify for a loan of this type, all credit problems must be resolved and bankruptcies discharged at least three years prior before a business qualifies for this program. In addition, judgements and tax liens must be satisfied and an explanation provided for past credit problems.



"Leasefunders.com dedicates itself to finding funding for all companies. With a variety of programs to select from, one is sure to meet the needs of any business. The goal is to ensure each company has the funds needed to move forward and the staff works hard to ensure this happens," Mr. Sullivan declares.



