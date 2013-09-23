Leasing Options - Delivering Value and Service for over 23 Years

Salford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Many people believe that buying or hiring a car is the only way to get the car one might need, specially for a business. Yet there is another much more cost effective method of acquiring a car according to one’s specific requirements. Car leasing allows business owners and individuals to save money by paying a much lower monthly payment than a hire purchase and the initial deposit. There is no huge outlay of capital on a vehicle compared to buying and no worrying about dreaded depreciation. On most contracts, road tax is included thus the car will come with a full manufacturer's warranty for the whole contract so there is no need to MOT test the vehicle.



Leasing Options is a car leasing company that is regarded as one of the leading business car leasing companies in the UK. Leasing Options has been in this business for over 23 years so that is over two decades of quality car leasing services provided to businesses and individuals alike. This company offers over 8000 different vehicles from over 30 different car manufacturers, the choice of cars includes minis, coupes, vans, estate cars and many more. Their lowest car lease prices, competitive deals and hassle free services make car leasing, simple, easy and irresistible.



On the website: http://www.leasingoptions.co.uk/carleasing.aspx people will be able to find exactly what they are looking for through the Leasing Option car search tool, this tool will help people find the car that matches their exact specification such as the size of the car, the make or model, the type of fuel the car runs on, number of seats and their budget. Budget is a special consideration when someone gets a new car and that is why Leasing Options offers a Price Match Promise to all their customers to ensure that no other car leasing company is able to match what is offered by Leasing Options. After finding the car that fits the bill, people can give Leasing Options customer service team a call on 0161 826 3763, request a callback from one of the Leasing Option representative, people can also inquire online once they have found their perfect lease car or even speak to one of Leasing Option team members via the convenient online chat system. Leasing Options company claims, “ We put the ease in car lease.”



And surely Leasing Options has simplified the process of acquiring a car, the website also features an informative FAQ section and all other tools that one might need to make the right decision. Businesses in the Atkin St, Worsley, Manchester, Salford and M28 3DG are as well as all other parts of UK should contact Leasing Option to get the car they need for the best price.



Media Contact:

Gareth Roberts

info@leasingoptions.co.uk

Address:

Atkin St Worsley

Manchester, Salford

M28 3DG

Number: 0161 703 8744

http://www.leasingoptions.co.uk/