Leasing vs. Buying a Car in Los Angeles: What Is the Best Choice

1) Low Payments Make Leasing the Best Deal for Driving a New Car All the Time



There’s no doubt about it, people in Los Angeles love new cars and showing up in style. Unfortunately, car models change every couple of years and the cost of driving a new luxury car can get expensive. “If a customer leases a new Mercedes or BMW, when the lease is up, they can easily turn it in and get a new car,” Gold said. “Add to this a lease payment is often less than a regular car payment, and it means you get much more car for your money.”



According to LeaseGuide.com, 75 percent of luxury cars including Mercedes, Audi, Lexus and BMW are leased. Why? Because banks are often reluctant to lend over a certain amount for a vehicle no matter who is borrowing the money, or what the car’s value is. Drivers who enjoy getting that ‘new ride’ experience on a regular basis should view the leasing specials at New Car Superstore for best prices.



2) Maintenance is Not a Problem



Leasing is the best way to avoid the problems that come with having an older car. “When you lease a car, you are going to have to change the oil and such, but this is routine stuff which you’d have to do on any car you buy,” Gold reports. “But when leasing a car from NewCarSuperstore.com, long-range expensive repairs like an unexpected transmission breakdown will never be a worry. You’ll be in a brand new automobile long before the major repair bills start showing up.”



3) Leasing a Car Can Be a Tax Deduction



If you are in business for yourself or own a business, often a leased vehicle can be written off as an expense. “I do know people and companies who take advantage or our leasing specials to save tax dollars,” Gold said. “Whether the vehicle use is full or part-time, the cost of its operation can be a tax write-off that reduces your taxable income.”



Most people hate haggling with car dealers, but reputable auto brokerage companies such as NewCarSuperstore.com have put an end to that painful process. Their team of experienced auto brokers will locate the best vehicle and negotiate the lowest price on their customers’ behalf. For more information and to read client reviews, visit https://newcarsuperstore.com.



