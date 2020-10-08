Leather Chemicals Market 2020 Emerging Players, Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook - 2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Global Leather Chemicals Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2026



Leather chemicals are the chemicals used in the leather production processes; it can make animal skins firm and durable in the leather making process. Generally, Leather chemicals are divided into four categories chemicals: tanning agents, greasing agents, coating agents and other additives (including surfactants, preservatives, antifungal agents, fixing agent, and water and oil repellent for leather dyes, etc.)



The Leather Chemicals industry concentration is high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America and European. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. The world leading leather chemicals production is main in Asia, South America and Europe such as BASF, Lanxess and Stahl.



The global leather chemicals market size was valued at USD 7.55 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2020 to 2026



The research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.



Top Companies in the Global Leather Chemicals Market: BASF,Lanxess,TFL,Sisecam,Dow Chemical,Stahl,Trumpler,Elementis,DyStar,Schill+Seilacher,Zschimmer & Schwarz,Brother Enterprises,Sichuan Decision Chemical,Dowell Science&Technology, and others.



Product Insights



The others segment held the largest share of 46.5% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead in the forthcoming years. Polyurethane resins emerged as the second-largest product segment in 2019 and are expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. Polyurethane resins are used as a raw material for manufacturing an extensive range of finishing products, such as lacquers and dry coatings. They are used for developing organic solvent-free finish formulations, binders, basecoat, and topcoat. Apart from this, PU resins are used to manufacture synthetic leather owing to their high tensile strength, excellent elasticity, and abrasion and solvent resistance. Demand for PU resins is anticipated to ascend as PU-based leather is considered more environment-friendly in comparison with vinyl-based leathers. However, PU-based leather is more expensive than the two owing to the extensive manufacturing process involved.



Global Leather Chemicals Market Split by Product Type and Applications:



This report segments the global Leather Chemicals market on the basis of Types are:



Syntans

Fatliquors

Finishing Agent

Others



On the basis of Application, the Global Leather Chemicals market is segmented into:



Clothing leather

Automobile leather

Furniture leather

Heavy leather



Regional Analysis For Leather Chemicals Market:



For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Leather Chemicals market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.0% in 2019. Uninterrupted supply of raw materials and low-cost labor are some of the major factors contributing to the market growth in this region. Increasing disposable income of consumers in developing countries, such as China and India, along with augmented demand for premium products, has fuelled the leather demand in several end-use industries, thereby driving the product consumption in the above-mentioned countries. Moreover, manufacturers such as Lanxess AG and Seaton Chemicals Ltd. have a well-established footprint in the region, and thus are able to adequately resolve any demand-supply gap issues.



Influence of the Leather Chemicals market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Leather Chemicals market.



-Leather Chemicals market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Leather Chemicals market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Leather Chemicals market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Leather Chemicals market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Leather Chemicals market.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Leather Chemicals Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



