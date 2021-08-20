Leather Chemicals Market 2021 Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity – Lanxess AG, Bayer AG, Elementis Plc, Chemtan Company Inc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2021 -- Global Leather Chemicals Market is esteemed roughly at USD 8.08 billion of every 2020 and is expected to develop with a sound development pace of over 7.3% over the conjecture period 2021-2027. Leather chemicals are needed to handle crude material stows away into completed items, as they are answerable for giving tone, surface, example and perfection to the item. Great government choices with respect to leather industry and ascend in use of leather chemicals for pH balance and decrease of pH in rechroming measure are expanding the interest for leather chemicals. For example, in 2017, administration of India decreased GST (labor and products charge) for leather items, leather pieces of clothing and leather chemicals from 28% to 18%. Additionally, in 2018, GST was decreased from 18% to 5% on work for assembling leather merchandise and footwear. Moreover, continuous exploration on bio-based and eco-accommodating items is relied upon to fuel the interest in coming years. Nonetheless, developing ecological concern and rigid guidelines in regards to utilization of leather chemicals are relied upon to prevent the development during figure period.



Major market player included in this report are:

Stahl International B.V.

Lanxess AG

Bayer AG

Elementis plc

Chemtan Company, Inc.

Lawrence Industries Limited

Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG Chemische Fabriken

Schill+Seilacher GmbH

Indofil Industries Limited

Pulcra Chemicals GmbH



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Product:

Biocides

Surfactants

Chromium Sulfate

Polyurethane Resins

Sodium Bicarbonate

Others



By Process:

Tanning & Dyeing

Beamhouse

Finishing



By End-use:

Footwear

Upholstery

Garments

Leather Goods



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.



Target Audience of the Global Leather Chemicals Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

