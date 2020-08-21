Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- AMA Research published a new research publication on "Global Leather Handbags Market Insights, to 2025" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Global Leather Handbags market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Samsonite International S.A. (Hong Kong), VIP Industries Limited (India), Louis Vuitton (France) ,, Hermes International S.A. (France) ,, Delsey S.A (France) and, Prada S.P.A (Italy), Goldlion (Singapore), Tucano (Italy), Knoll, Inc. (United States), American Leather, Inc. (United States), Aero Leather Clothing Ltd. (United Kingdom), The Timberland Company (United States) and Johnston & Murphy (United States)



A handbag is a typically and fashionably designed handled bag used to hold essential items of personal use. It is typically larger than a purse or pouch & holds objects beyond currency, such as mobile phones & other personal items. Fashion researchers keep a keen eye on fashion initiators to understand which specific designs & colors are trending during a particular year. Leathers handbags are durable and has high strength compared to bags made from other material. The most trending factor driving the sales of leather handbags are different designs & styles of handbags rather than few limited designs as seen in the previous decade. Many colors are trending in the leather handbags market, as previously only hue colors such as black, brown, tan, & grey dominated the leather handbags collections in retail stores. These days, leather handbags with prints & pastel colors are becoming popular. Further, retro & classic designs are always in the trending collections, irrespective of summer or spring seasons.This growth is primarily driven by Improved Durability of Leather Goods, Increasing Need for Protective Leather Handbags for Electronic Products and Increasing attractiveness for fashionable handbags with high durability.



Market Drivers

- Improved Durability of Leather Goods

- Increasing Need for Protective Leather Handbags for Electronic Products

- Increasing attractiveness for fashionable handbags with high durability



Market Trend

- Growing trend of convertible sack bags into handbags

- Leather handbags with prints and pastel colors are becoming popular



Restraints

- Comparatively Costly as compared to Conventional Leather Products

- Lack of Raw Material Availability



Opportunities

Growing demand due to Increase in Disposable Incomes and Emerging markets



Challenges

Threat of Substitutes and Stringent regulations



Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Leather Handbags Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Leather Handbags Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



According to the Regional Segmentation the Global Leather Handbags Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)



The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Traditional handbag, Luxury handbag), Leather types (Genuine Leather, Artificial Leather), End user (Men, Women), Distribution channel (Specialist retailers, Factory outlets, Internet sales)



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Global Leather Handbags market.

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Global Leather Handbags various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Global Leather Handbags.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



