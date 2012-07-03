Leather Lounges Tat Are Both Comfortable and Stylish Are Available from Devlin Lounges

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- As most homeowners know, nothing will improve the look of a living room quite like a beautiful leather lounge.



Leather lounges are not only extremely comfortable, but they are also quite durable. From small lounges that seat a couple of adults to corner lounges that an entire family can enjoy at one time, it’s remarkable how one piece of furniture can have such a positive impact on a room.



A company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its wide selection of made to measure lounges that are helping to set the trend in new home furnishings.



Devlin Lounges first opened its doors over 8 years ago. Since then, the Australian-based business has developed a well-deserved reputation as an outstanding company that stands behind its products and offers its customers only the best in “lounge suite solutions.”



Devlin Lounges has two stores that are open to the public; they are located in Sumner Park and Windsor, Brisbane. The company also has an extremely user-friendly website that allows customers to browse through its leather lounge gallery, all from the comfort of home.



“We have lounges to suit any style and budget, encompassing contemporary, classical and recliner suite designs, and a range of specialist lines, such as home cinema suites and chesterfield lounges,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that customers have the opportunity to choose the style and configuration they want, as well as the colour.



“We deliver throughout Australia and have supplier arrangements in place with freight companies that allow us to deliver to your door at a cost that is extremely competitive.”



Customers who order a stylish leather lounge from Devlin Lounges can rest assured that they are getting an extremely high-quality piece of furniture. Each leather lounge is made from 100 percent real leather, and the cow or buffalo hide is also available in a wide range of colours.



For people who would rather have a fabric-covered lounge, Devlin Lounges also offers a variety of beautiful fabrics from Warwick or Mokum Fabrics. No matter what it is covered with, each lounge is made from sturdy hardwood and plywood frames, pocket sprung bottom cushions with “No-Sag” springs and webbing that will help the lounge last for years of use under normal conditions.



About Devlin Lounges

Devlin Lounges are Australia's trusted name in leather lounges and sofa. The company, which has been established for over 8 years, offers lounges to suit any budget and style. All of its leather lounges are made from high quality 100 percent real cow or buffalo hide. Devlin Lounges also offers a five year warranty on materials and a 10 year warranty on frames. For more information, please visit http://www.devlinlounges.com.au