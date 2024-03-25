Leathwaite Connects World-Class Talent with Global Opportunities

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2024 -- In global business, the demand for visionary leadership that can navigate through complexity and volatility has never been higher. Leathwaite stands at the forefront of this challenge, dedicated to connecting world-class talent with unparalleled global opportunities. Through its specialised focus on executive search and leadership consultancy, Leathwaite is helping to shape the future of leadership teams worldwide.



Leathwaite's approach is deeply committed to diversity, transformation, and excellence. By leveraging one of the most extensive global networks of senior corporate officer talent, the firm excels in identifying and connecting transformative leaders with leading organisations worldwide. This access enables Leathwaite to diversify the composition of boards and executive teams, driving meaningful change and setting new benchmarks for leadership.



The firm's expertise extends across various industries and organisational types, from large global listed entities and multinationals to private equity-backed and family-owned firms. Recognising the increasingly complex role of the Board, Leathwaite supports its clients in sourcing the right CEOs and non-executive Board members. These leaders are adept at steering businesses through the challenges and opportunities of an ever-evolving global landscape.



Leathwaite's comprehensive suite of services includes executive search mandates for both permanent and interim roles, independent board assessments, market mapping, salary benchmarking, and succession planning strategies. These offerings are meticulously designed to identify high-potential talent with a growth mindset, providing access to the next generation of leaders equipped to drive innovation, engagement, and sustainable growth.



With a global team based in key locations across North America, Europe, and Asia, Leathwaite boasts a broad and deep expertise in various sectors. The firm's consultants bring functional specialist knowledge to their roles, ensuring clients receive insightful and effective executive search services. This expertise covers various disciplines, including operations, supply chain, corporate real estate, procurement, digital and data, and strategy and transformation, among others.



Leathwaite's strategy and transformation consultants have a proven track record of placing impactful leaders in professional services organisations, growth equity funds, and multinational conglomerates. Their work focuses on performance improvement, value creation, innovation, change, and transformation, showcasing the firm's ability to deliver leaders who can make a significant impact.



Over 22 years, Leathwaite has built global relationships and a track record that speaks to its deep and nuanced understanding of future leadership needs. The firm's success in advising clients on the technology function of the future, among other areas, underscores its position as a leader in connecting world-class talent with global opportunities. Leathwaite's dedication to excellence in leadership consultancy sets it apart as a trusted partner for organisations looking to secure their place in the competitive landscape of tomorrow.



