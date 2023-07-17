Leathwaite Illuminates the Changing Role of the CEO: Emphasizes Importance of Technology Recruitment in Today's Digital Age

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2023 -- Leathwaite, the global executive search and human capital specialist, today shared their fresh insights on the transforming role of the modern CEO and the crucial impact of technology recruitment on this evolution. Through the analysis of recent trends, Leathwaite identifies the need for today's leaders to harness the power of information and technology to remain at the forefront of their respective industries.



Indeed, as companies increasingly digitalize their operations and services, the importance of effective technology recruitment becomes more apparent. CEOs are not only expected to direct their organization's tech strategies but also to ensure the recruitment of the right talents who can implement these strategies.



Leathwaite also emphasized the integral role of technology in maintaining business continuity, especially in today's remote work and digital environment. The CEO is no longer just the face of the company but is now also its digital pioneer, implementing transformative technology to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing business landscape.



The company concluded the report by underscoring the importance of partnering with a skilled recruitment firm that can provide top-tier technology talents. In an era where information is power, technology recruitment has become a strategic priority for companies looking to innovate and lead in their industries.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



