Leathwaite in Asset and Wealth Management

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2024 -- The challenges with leadership in asset and wealth management have been driven by innovation, globalisation, digitisation, and regulatory shifts. These obstacles are further amplified by the critical importance of advancing the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda. At the forefront of navigating these murky waters, Leathwaite stands out as a great example, having established itself as a key player in placing senior leaders within the industry.



Leathwaite's unique partnership approach to executive search is what sets it apart. This is not just about filling positions but about understanding the intricate dynamics of the asset and wealth management sector. By deeply engaging with the business landscape, Leathwaite ensures that it is not just sourcing talent but the right talent that can drive firms forward in a competitive global market.



The firm's track record speaks volumes, with over 250 senior leadership roles successfully filled in the sector. This achievement is not merely a number but a testament to Leathwaite's profound knowledge and understanding of the challenges and opportunities that asset and wealth management firms face. It underscores the firm's ability to identify and attract leaders who can navigate the complexities of the market and spearhead growth and innovation.



Understanding the culture and sensitivities of asset management clients is at the core of Leathwaite's strategy. The firm prides itself on assisting clients in expanding their product offerings, extending their geographical reach, and diversifying their investment strategies and clientele. This holistic approach ensures that firms are not just prepared for the challenges of today but are also strategically positioned to seize the opportunities of tomorrow.



Leathwaite's advisory capabilities extend beyond traditional recruitment. The firm has a storied history of advising on strategic hires to transform and restructure organisations. This aspect of their service portfolio has been instrumental in enabling firms to pivot and adapt in an industry characterised by rapid change.



The diversity of Leathwaite's client base, ranging from agile startups and SMEs to leading multinational corporations within the top 10 global Assets Under Management (AUM), illustrates the firm's versatility and reach. With a global network and expertise across the corporate officer landscape, Leathwaite is exceptionally well-placed to source diverse talent for pivotal roles. These include but are not limited to Chief Risk Officer, General Counsel, and Chief Financial Officer, among others.



Leathwaite's phenomenal track record in placing leaders within the asset and wealth management sector is unrivalled. As the industry continues to evolve, Leathwaite's role in defining its leadership landscape will undoubtedly continue to grow, further solidifying its position as a pioneer in the executive search domain.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



To find out more information about executive recruitment visit https://www.Leathwaite.com



Leathwaite are specialists in executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services around the world. To find out more information about the different Leathwaite services visit https://www.leathwaite.com/services/



Ends



- For any media enquiries please contact Jasmin Curtiss at Leathwaite – +1 917 710 6304.

- For all other enquiries please contact Leathwaite at https://www.Leathwaite.com/contact



Notes to Editors:



For more information about Leathwaite services, please go to https://www.leathwaite.com.



- As the world's leading executive search firm for corporate functions, Leathwaite deliver an interconnected range of talent, business intelligence and advisory services from our strategically placed global offices.