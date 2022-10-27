Leathwaite Offers Chief Operating Officer Recruitment Services to Help Businesses Secure Talented Executives

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- Leathwaite, a leading executive recruiting firm in the UK, offers chief operating officer recruitment services to help businesses secure talented executives. They effectively market your company, your unique culture, and your unique business environment to attract and secure top talent. They work closely with their clients to ensure they get the desired results. They carefully screen and interview candidates using various techniques to provide an in-depth assessment of each candidate's qualifications, skills, and experience and match them to your specific needs and requirements.



Their recruitment consultants and account managers work with you in a supportive and confidential manner and will give you the benefit of their knowledge, experience, and expertise. They provide you with a recruitment service that is flexible and tailored to meet your specific needs and work with you to ensure that you have the best possible chance of success. Their recruitment consultants provide businesses with a recruitment service that is professional, confidential, and reliable. Businesses looking to recruit chief operating officers can check out Leathwaite's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We specialise in executive search services for COO, operations, middle office and change management positions, at both a board level and direct reports. Leathwaite's expertise and the long-term relationships we have forged over the past 17 years enable us to leverage a network and track record that few of our competitors can match. Our market-leading global COO practice supports multi-national conglomerates, SMEs and start-up organisations as they overcome challenges in financial services by mapping and securing uniquely talented operations executives."



Leathwaite is one of the UK's most sought-after providers of recruitment firms. The company has created a large customer base in the industry with a reputation for providing top-quality recruitment services at highly competitive prices. The organisation has a team of recruitment consultants who help clients hire the best quality candidates with multi-disciplinary skills. The organisation understands what components and attributes make up exceptional leaders and how these individuals can create the culture and conditions for success within a business.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite is an award-winning executive search and leadership talent consultancy organisation that offers an integrated spectrum of executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services. The company's amazing workforce has helped it win a growing number of global, national, and industry-specific business awards in honour of its outstanding services, internal culture, and overall performance. The number of appointments they've had and the length of time they've had with some of the world's most prestigious companies has fuelled their growth. Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, London, Zurich, and Hong Kong are among the global cities where Leathwaite has established itself.



For more information, please visit: https://www.leathwaite.com



Social Media Profiles



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LeathwaiteExecutiveSearch

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Leathwaite_Exec

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leathwaite_executive_search/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leathwaite-executive-search/



Contact Details



Equitable House,

47 King William Street,

London,

EC4R 9AF

Phone No.: +44 207 151 5151