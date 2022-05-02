London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- A pioneering recruitment agency in the UK, Leathwaite offers data analysis services to help businesses gain crucial market insight. Leveraging advanced technologies, they provide exclusive insights for businesses to enhance brand engagement. Their market intelligence experts apply robust methodologies to ensure maximum research coverage and provide actionable insights into the marketplace, product, customers, and competition. They incorporate advanced BI & visualisation techniques to convey findings via interesting and engaging stories and captivating reports and dashboards. They provide expert market intelligence that help analyse dynamic market trends, powered by primary research and data analytics.



They enable clients to stay up to date with competitors' strategies and successes, helping them in devising impactful business policies and forecasting. Their services help clients gain crucial insights about market demands and consumer opinions, become customer-centric and boost upselling opportunities. They can help clients assess a company's position in the market, gain competitive intelligence, explore disruptive products and technologies, and understand changing consumer behaviour and factors influencing it. Businesses looking for actionable market insights can check out the Leathwaite website for more information.



Talking about their data analysis services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We pride ourselves on knowing our markets exceptionally well; our market intelligence solutions empower you to keep on top of themes, compensation trends and industry regulations. By commissioning a Leathwaite market analysis project (MAP) or Individual Due Diligence report, you will gain exclusive market intelligence on competitors or specific individuals, via bespoke insights and analysis on specific areas of interest, and individual business plans, or the industry as a whole."



Leathwaite is one of the most well-renowned recruitment agencies in the UK. The company has created a distinct niche in the industry for providing top-quality recruitment services at highly competitive prices. The organisation understands what components and attributes make up exceptional leaders, and how these individuals can create the culture and conditions for success within the business.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite is an award-winning executive search and leadership talent consultancy organisation that offers an integrated spectrum of executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services. The company's amazing workforce has helped it win a growing number of global, national, and industry-specific business awards in honour of its outstanding services, internal culture, and overall performance. The number of appointments they've had and the length of time they've had with some of the world's most prestigious companies have fuelled their growth. Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, London, Zurich, and Hong Kong are among the global cities where Leathwaite has established itself.



