Leathwaite Offers Executive Search and Leadership Talent Advisory Services to Help Businesses Find Future Leaders

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2022 -- Leathwaite, a leading executive recruiting firm in the United Kingdom, provides executive search and leadership talent consultancy services to assist companies to find future leaders. Their combined search and advisory methodology add significant value to clients by assisting them in finding great personnel, creating dynamic cultures, and advising on acquisitions. Their team building and important hires, compensation insight, leadership advising, and board practice services are all part of their human capital strategy and talent acquisition. They provide talent solutions that help businesses unlock great individual, team, and organisational performance.



In an ever-changing recruitment environment, they help clients to search for new talents and build strong leadership teams in order to navigate these new challenges. Their searches are always driven to find candidates with the best expertise and experience combined with the right cultural fit with the organization. They vet candidates carefully to ensure businesses and candidates are a perfect match for optimum results. Businesses looking to recruit executives can check out the Leathwaite website for more information.



Talking about executive search and leadership talent advisory services, a representative from the company stated, "Our purpose is underpinned by three values: being distinctive, maintaining humility, and competing together. This culture has led to us completing 85% of all assignments we take on, and building loyalty with clients, many of whom have been with us for up to 20 years. To demonstrate the impact of our culture on our performance, we are proud to score exceptionally high in both our candidate and client Net Promoter Scores."



Leathwaite's highly experienced team recruits for executive roles across a range of industry sectors. The company has created a distinct niche in the industry for providing top-quality recruitment services at highly competitive prices. A premier executive search and leadership advisory firm for many years, the organisation understands what components and attributes make up exceptional leaders, and how these individuals can create the culture and conditions for success within business.



Leathwaite is an award-winning executive search and leadership talent consultancy organisation that offers an integrated spectrum of executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services. The company's amazing workforce has helped it win a growing number of global, national, and industry-specific business awards in honour of its outstanding services, internal culture, and overall performance. The number of appointments they've had and the length of time they've had with some of the world's most prestigious companies has fueled their growth. Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, London, Zurich, and Hong Kong are among the global cities where Leathwaite has established itself.



