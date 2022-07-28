Leathwaite Offers Executive Search Services Designed to Facilitate Long-Term Growth for Businesses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2022 -- Leathwaite, a leading executive recruiting firm in the UK, offers executive search services that are designed to facilitate long-term growth for businesses. Utilising its extensive database of contacts, the company screens all candidates both active and passive to help businesses recruit future leaders. They identify the skills and experiences that organisations are looking for to help recruit the perfect candidate for the job. Using rigorous analysis, creativity, logic and sound judgment, they help businesses identify, attract and develop extraordinary executives.



Their consultants combine industry and functional expertise with cultural and geographic knowledge to ensure clients have a dynamic selection of candidates to choose from. They only source candidates who fit your exact requirements to find the most suitable and best fit for your hiring needs. They provide candidates with the dynamic skills and diverse backgrounds needed to meet business demands. Businesses looking to recruit highly qualified executives can check go to Leathwaite's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "We provide clients with over 20 years' dedicated experience in finding C-Suite level permanent leadership solutions. Working on a retained search basis, businesses partner with an experienced and dedicated team who are experts within their functional practice area. Our goal is to connect you with a richer and more diverse pool of senior talent that you would be unable to access through traditional search approaches, enabling you to deliver on your human capital strategy."



Leathwaite is one of the most well-renowned recruitment agencies in the UK. With a network of international offices, the company has vast experience in talent acquisition and have successfully placed high-level candidates across varying sectors. The company has created a distinct niche in the industry for providing top-quality recruitment services at highly competitive prices.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite is an award-winning executive search and leadership talent consultancy organisation that offers an integrated spectrum of executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services. The company's amazing workforce has helped it win a growing number of global, national, and industry-specific business awards in honour of its outstanding services, internal culture, and overall performance. The number of appointments and length of time they've had with some of the world's most prestigious companies has fuelled their growth. Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, London, Zurich, and Hong Kong are among the global cities where Leathwaite has established itself.



