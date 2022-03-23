London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2022 -- A well-renowned headhunting agency, Leathwaite offers executive search services to help businesses fill business-critical positions. Their team understands why businesses feel the required leadership talent does not currently reside within firms, what the new hire needs to bring, and what criteria they must meet to be successful in their first year. Specialising in headhunting executive leadership talent, they help companies build superior leadership teams that enable profitability and create a sustainable competitive advantage. Their dedicated consultants can offer guidance on identifying, attracting, and appointing the best individuals to surpass needs.



The company consults with corporate, private equity and venture capital-backed businesses around the world to source transformational leaders and executives. As a global boutique, they operate at the optimum size to maintain a personal approach and ensure that the best candidate is allocated for each project. The executive search teams develop close and effective working partnerships with the client to ensure they understand the strategic challenges and search requirements. Businesses looking to recruit executive candidates can look at Leathwaite's website for more information.



Leathwaite is one of the most sought-after providers of recruitment firms in the UK. The company has created a large customer base in the industry with a reputation for providing top-quality recruitment services at highly competitive prices. The organisation has a team of recruitment consultants who help clients hire the best quality candidates with multi-disciplinary skills.



Talking about their executive search services, a representative for the company stated, "Leathwaite's executive search solutions provide clients with over 20 years' dedicated experience in finding C-Suite level permanent leadership solutions. Working on a retained search basis, clients partner with an experienced and dedicated team who are experts within their functional practice area. Our goal is to connect you with a richer and more diverse pool of senior talent that you would be unable to access through traditional search approaches, enabling you to deliver on your human capital strategy."



Leathwaite is an award-winning executive search and leadership talent consultancy organisation that offers an integrated spectrum of executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services. The company's amazing workforce has helped it win a growing number of global, national, and industry-specific business awards in honour of its outstanding services, internal culture, and overall performance. The number of appointments they've had and the length of time they've had with some of the world's most prestigious companies has fuelled their growth. Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, London, Zurich, and Hong Kong are among the global cities where Leathwaite has established itself.



