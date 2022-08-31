Leathwaite Offers Recruitment Services for Corporate & Transaction Banking Sector

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2022 -- Leathwaite, a leading executive recruiting firm in the UK, offers recruitment services for the corporate & transaction banking sector. Their consultants are highly effective and efficient at identifying suitable candidates for businesses ensuring all business needs are met. They take time to understand market conditions, business needs, and candidate motivations to provide a tailored service and strategic-level support. They work to deliver faultless service, and quality candidate shortlists, helping shape banking teams across the UK. They serve the HR needs of banks and global financial institutions, ensuring a proper fit for clients' needs.



Their consultants specialize in specific areas of banking so that they can offer advice and direction based on an in-depth understanding of requirements. They are experts at identifying and attracting high-calibre senior executives to fill challenging and business-critical vacancies for businesses of all shapes and sizes. They work with clients looking to attract the very best people to their businesses rather than relying only on those candidates actively looking to change jobs. For more information, businesses looking to recruit top candidates for banking roles can check out Leathwaite's website.



Talking about their recruitment services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We work with financial institutions of all sizes and geographies, to help them recognize the potential for new streams of revenue from corporate customers, and the necessary overhaul of the technologies that serve them. Leathwaite is well positioned to not only understand these problems, but to offer human capital and management consultancy solutions for corporate and transaction banking. We are able to view the financial services market through a different lens."



Leathwaite is one of the UK's most sought-after providers of recruitment firms. The company has created a large customer base in the industry with a reputation for providing top-quality recruitment services at highly competitive prices. The organization's consultants are experts at identifying people who can make a tangible difference to the growth of businesses and attract them to your company by approaching them directly.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite is an award-winning executive search and leadership talent consultancy organization that offers an integrated spectrum of executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services. The company's amazing workforce has helped it win a growing number of global, national, and industry-specific business awards in honour of its outstanding services, internal culture, and overall performance. The number of appointments they've had and the length of time they've had with some of the world's most prestigious companies has fueled their growth. Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, London, Zurich, and Hong Kong are among the global cities where Leathwaite has established itself.



