Leathwaite Offers Recruitment Services for Risk and Compliance Roles to Ensure Survival and Success of Businesses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- Leathwaite, a leading executive recruiting firm in the UK, offers recruitment services for risk and compliance roles to ensure the survival and success of businesses. Their recruitment specialists use their knowledge to identify qualified candidates for positions in these fields. They work with a range of clients, from large global financial institutions to smaller boutique firms, and have a strong track record of placing candidates in permanent, interim, and contract roles in the UK and internationally. They use their knowledge of the job market to identify and attract candidates who are qualified to work in this field.



They specialise in finding and placing qualified employees in positions that involve managing risk and compliance within an organisation. Understanding clients' requirements, they offer permanent or contract candidates that fit the culture and needs of the businesses. Their full range of talent services delivers expert people to scale up your teams, or you're looking for specific skills to help your business react fast. For more information, companies looking to recruit risk and compliance candidates can check Leathwaite's website.



A company representative stated, "We help our clients mitigate risk and remain compliant by sourcing and appraising the best, diverse risk and compliance leaders. We help our clients make strategic – and often high-profile – hires, with due diligence surrounding risk and financial crime. Our clients across a variety of sectors come to us time and again because we can secure personnel that deliver change, manage across business lines and partner with senior management and boards."



Leathwaite is one of the most well-renowned recruitment agencies in the UK. The company has created a distinct niche in the industry by providing top-quality recruitment services at highly competitive prices. The organisation understands what components and attributes make up exceptional leaders and how these individuals can create the culture and conditions for success within the business.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite is an award-winning executive search and leadership talent consultancy organisation that offers an integrated spectrum of executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services. The company's amazing workforce has helped it win a growing number of global, national, and industry-specific business awards in honour of its outstanding services, internal culture, and overall performance. The number of appointments they've had and the length of time they've had with some of the world's most prestigious companies has fuelled their growth. Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, London, Zurich, and Hong Kong are among the global cities where Leathwaite has established itself.



