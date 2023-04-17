Leathwaite Offers Specialised Leadership Recruitment Services for Real Estate Businesses Across the UK

47 King William Street, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2023 -- Leathwaite, a famous executive recruiting firm in the UK, offers specialised leadership recruitment services for real estate businesses across the UK. Their experts provide customised search solutions and can help find candidates for various leadership positions. They assist real estate companies in finding and hiring top talent for various executive positions, including CEOs, CFOs, and other C-suite executives. The firm has a dedicated team of real estate experts with deep industry knowledge and can help companies identify and attract the best talent for their leadership positions.



They provide companies access to a pool of highly skilled candidates with experience in the real estate industry and a proven track record of success. The firm has a proven track record of success in filling leadership roles in real estate and a thorough understanding of the industry's unique challenges and opportunities. They specialise in helping companies identify and attract top talent for their leadership positions. For more information, real estate businesses looking to hire talent for top posts can check out Leathwaite's website.



A representative from the company stated, "We partner with our clients within the real estate ecosystem to recruit transformational leaders across technology, digital, finance, human capital, strategy and transformation. We find senior talent from within the real estate sector but also have an impressive track record of attracting fresh, diverse talent. Our expertise in corporate functional leadership and real estate knowledge means we provide our clients with a unique perspective on the market."



Leathwaite is one of the most well-renowned recruitment agencies in the UK. With a network of international offices, the company has vast experience in talent acquisition and has successfully placed high-level candidates across varying sectors. The company has created a distinct niche in the industry by providing top-quality recruitment services at highly competitive prices.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite is an award-winning executive search and leadership talent consultancy organisation that offers an integrated spectrum of executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services. The company's fantastic workforce has helped it win many global, national, and industry-specific business awards for its outstanding services, internal culture, and overall performance. The number of appointments and their time with some of the world's most prestigious companies has fuelled their growth. Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, London, Zurich, and Hong Kong are among the global cities where Leathwaite has established itself.



