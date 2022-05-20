Leathwaite Provides CFO Recruitment Services to Businesses in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2022 -- A renowned headhunting agency in the UK, Leathwaite offers CFO recruitment services to hire emerging talent for businesses in the UK. They offer a bespoke service whatever your sector or your location is, they have the network and expertise to find the right candidate that fits your needs. With robust assessment techniques, they continue to bridge the gap between firms and finance controller job seekers. They assess individuals based on various criteria and support them with proven methodologies and development programs through which they can move with agility in this fast-changing business sphere.



Leathwaite help businesses recruit financial leaders that take a more active role to accelerate their organisation's success journey. They work closely with clients to identify their needs, creating a close working relationship between businesses and their database of talented FDs and CFOs. They curate a list of candidates that are hand-selected for your company with the skills and experience you need to scale your business. Businesses looking to hire CFOs can go to Leathwaite's website for more information.



Talking about their CFO recruitment services, a representative for the company stated, "Our team specialise in placing financial officers and maintaining long-term relationships with candidates, clients and emerging talent. We stay abreast of new requirements, regularly attending round tables and industry events. In doing so, we continue to offer our clients unrivalled knowledge, partnership and service. We have a unique talent for understanding the cultural sensitivities across the businesses, regions and corporate divisions in which we operate."



Leathwaite is one of the most sought-after providers of recruitment in the UK. The company has created a large customer base in the industry with a reputation for providing top-quality recruitment services at highly competitive prices. The organisation has a team of recruitment consultants who help clients hire the best quality candidates with multi-disciplinary skills. In addition to CFO recruitment services, the company also provides a plethora of other services including executive search, executive interim search, data & insight, roles & specialisms, and sector coverage.



Leathwaite is an award-winning executive search and leadership talent consultancy organisation that offers an integrated spectrum of executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services. The company's amazing workforce has helped it win a growing number of global, national, and industry-specific business awards in honour of its outstanding services, internal culture, and overall performance. The number of appointments they've had and the length of time they've had with some of the world's most prestigious companies has fuelled their growth. Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, London, Zurich, and Hong Kong are among the global cities where Leathwaite has established itself.



