Leathwaite Provides Specialised Recruitment Services for FinTech and Payments Firms Across the World

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2022 -- Leathwaite, a leading executive recruiting firm in the UK, offers specialised recruitment services for Fintech and payments sector to meet evolving business needs. Their focus is to proactively search and approach the best candidates to fulfil various distinct job roles to all of their clients. Their Fintech expertise ranges across all stages of the recruitment cycle, offering an in-depth qualification process for vetting candidates and a consultative and strategic approach for businesses. Whether you're a candidate looking for a new job, or a business looking to hire the best talent, they've got you completely covered.



Understanding what separates a good candidate from the candidate you truly need to hire, they're the best choice for clients for long-term, people-driven success. They have a team of recruitment specialists who have a thorough understanding of their markets and are committed to being proactive business partners. Understanding the high level of care and planning that goes into making a Finance team, they help businesses recruit candidates that can make business goals and aspirations a reality. Businesses looking to recruit top qualified candidates for the Fintech sector can go to Leathwaite's website for more information.



Talking about their recruitment services for the Fintech and payments sector, a representative for the company stated, "Leathwaite is one of the few organisations fortunate enough to have experience in this sector. Since many of these start-ups – and indeed more established Fintech and payments firms – emanated from individuals disillusioned with traditional financial services, our extensive history in the sphere has granted us access to this fresh and exciting discipline. We have upskilled to meet the evolving needs of our clients by attending a wealth of Fintech and payments conferences and events."



Leathwaite is one of the most sought-after providers of recruitment in the UK. The company has created a large customer base in the industry with a reputation for providing top-quality recruitment services at highly competitive prices. The company is at the forefront of recruitment by partnering with the shapers of the new digital economy to connect best-in-class talent to cutting-edge companies of all sizes.



Leathwaite is an award-winning executive search and leadership talent consultancy organisation that offers an integrated spectrum of executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services. The company's amazing workforce has helped it win a growing number of global, national, and industry-specific business awards in honour of its outstanding services, internal culture, and overall performance. The number of appointments they've had and the length of time they've had with some of the world's most prestigious companies have fuelled their growth. Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, London, Zurich, and Hong Kong are among the global cities where Leathwaite has established itself.



