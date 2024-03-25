Leathwaite Sets the Bar in Elite C-Suite Recruitment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2024 -- At the forefront of redefining executive leadership, Leathwaite stands as a pivotal force in the elite C-suite recruitment domain. The firm excels in the art and science of matching transformative, exceptional, and diverse leaders with leading organisations worldwide. Through its commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the strategic nuances of corporate leadership, Leathwaite is shaping the future of boards and executive committees across a multitude of industries.



Leathwaite's prowess in executive search is underpinned by its access to an extensive global network of senior corporate officer talent. This enables the firm not only to meet but exceed the evolving expectations for board diversity, fostering meaningful change and organisational transformation. The firm's approach is highly consultative, working closely with clients ranging from global conglomerates and multinational corporations to private equity-backed ventures and family-owned businesses. This wide-ranging expertise positions Leathwaite as a trusted advisor in the complex and ever-changing corporate governance landscape.



The firm's services are comprehensive, covering executive search mandates for both permanent and interim roles, independent board assessments, market mapping, salary benchmarking, and succession planning strategies. These services are designed to identify and cultivate high-potential talent equipped with a growth mindset and ready to take on leadership roles in the next generation of business leaders.



Leadership excellence is at the core of organisational success, and Leathwaite is uniquely positioned to identify and appoint individuals who embody rare and exceptional qualities. These leaders possess the vision, skills, and agility to drive innovation, engagement, and sustainable growth within their organisations.



With a global team based in Europe, North America, and Asia, Leathwaite specialises in recruiting for key positions such as CEO, divisional/regional CEO, Managing Director, Chair, Non-Executive Directors, and Committee Chairs (Risk, Audit, Remuneration), as well as Pre-IPO Board Build. This global reach, combined with specialised expertise, allows Leathwaite to set the standard in executive search, ensuring that their leadership solutions are effective for today's challenges and visionary in preparing for the future.



Leathwaite is redefining the recruitment and development of executive talent. The firm goes beyond merely filling leadership positions, it is actively shaping a new paradigm for corporate governance and executive management. This commitment to excellence and forward-thinking is what sets Leathwaite apart as a leader in elite C-suite recruitment.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



