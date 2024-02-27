Leathwaite Sets the Stage for a Promising IPO Surge in 2024

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2024 -- In an era of market unpredictability, Leathwaite is optimistic and prepared, anticipating a significant resurgence in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in 2024. This optimism is underpinned by an improved economic outlook, stabilising debt markets, and a conducive environment for private equity firms to deploy capital efficiently.



The preceding years witnessed a slowdown in IPO activity, attributed to market volatility and economic uncertainties. However, Leathwaite stands at the forefront of a turning tide, with the latter half of 2024 poised for an uptick in IPO engagements. This resurgence is not just about capitalising on the financial benefits of going public but also navigating the complexities of increased regulatory demands and the critical importance of robust governance frameworks.



As the market gears up for this resurgence, the demand for strategic leadership and specialised talent is set to intensify. Leathwaite underscores the importance of forward-thinking leadership to navigate the competitive landscape of IPOs effectively. The firm highlights the pivotal role of key positions such as the general counsel and company secretary. These roles are crucial for navigating through the IPO process and ensuring sustainable success in the public domain.



Leathwaite champions the strategic assembly of IPO-ready teams, emphasising the significance of governance and compliance expertise from the get-go. The firm advocates for integrating strong legal and corporate governance functions early in the IPO journey, recognising the value of these roles in shaping the future trajectory of public companies.



In its commitment to excellence, Leathwaite seeks individuals who are skilled professionals, strategic thinkers, and change agents capable of steering organisations through dynamic environments. The firm's criteria for building IPO dream teams include:



- exceptional emotional intelligence

- commercial acumen

- leadership prowess

- an ability to influence at the highest levels.



As Leathwaite prepares its clients for the 2024 IPO revival, it reinforces its dedication to assembling teams that embody strategic foresight, governance expertise, and a commitment to value creation. With a vision set on shaping the future of public companies, Leathwaite is poised to lead its clients towards successful and sustainable public listings. The firm's proactive approach and dedication to excellence underscore its role as a pivotal player in the anticipated 2024 IPO resurgence.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



