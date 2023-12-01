Leathwaite: Setting the Standard in Finance Recruitment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2023 -- In the intricate world of finance, the right leadership is not just an asset but a necessity. Leathwaite has set an unparalleled standard in finance recruitment, driven by their deep understanding of the unique needs of CEOs, Boards, and financial leaders across various sectors.



As the financial sector continues to evolve, there's a growing need for skilled finance and audit leaders. Leathwaite's proven track record in working alongside high-level executives showcases their ability to adapt to these changes. They consistently provide their clients with top-notch CFOs and finance and audit leaders tailored to specific business needs.



Leathwaite's strength in finance recruitment lies in its broad experience across various industries. They understand that the needs of finance and audit roles differ greatly depending on the sector. Serving a diverse range of clients, from large international corporations to fast-growing, private equity-backed firms, Leathwaite demonstrates flexibility and depth in its recruitment approach. This experience is critical to accurately aligning leadership talent with the right roles.



Their method involves thoroughly understanding each client's unique challenges and goals within the financial sector. By combining this insight with their deep sector knowledge, Leathwaite successfully places leaders who are technically proficient and a strategic fit for the company's vision and culture.



Furthermore, Leathwaite's global reach enhances their recruitment services. Their international network equips them to understand the varied demands of the global financial landscape. This worldwide perspective, alongside a tailored approach to local market needs, makes Leathwaite a distinct provider of finance recruitment solutions that are relevant and effective on both a global and local scale.



Leathwaite's expertise lies in their ability to place exceptional leaders in key financial positions. They excel in sourcing CFOs, finance directors, heads of financial control, and specialists in functions such as tax, treasury, and investor relations. In audit recruitment, their proficiency extends to chief auditors, divisional audit executives, and roles like audit COO or business lead, often collaborating with their Board practice team on Audit Committee Chair roles.



Effective finance recruitment by Leathwaite plays a central role in aiding businesses in revenue growth, cost management, and technological innovation. Under their guidance, financial officers are increasingly at the forefront of digital transformation, enhancing efficiencies and driving business revolution. Leathwaite's commitment to excellence is evident in their collaborative approach, combining the strengths of their executive search and interim Finance and Audit teams. Their global network and close listening to client needs allow them to adapt and offer sustainable solutions for permanent or executive interim roles.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



To find out more information about executive recruitment visit https://www.Leathwaite.com



Leathwaite are specialists in executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services around the world. To find out more information about the different Leathwaite services visit https://www.leathwaite.com/services/



- For any media enquiries please contact Jasmin Curtiss at Leathwaite – +1 917 710 6304.

- For all other enquiries please contact Leathwaite at https://www.Leathwaite.com/contact



For more information about Leathwaite services, please go to https://www.leathwaite.com.



- As the world's leading executive search firm for corporate functions, Leathwaite deliver an interconnected range of talent, business intelligence and advisory services from our strategically placed global offices.