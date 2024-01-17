Leathwaite's Blueprint for Private Equity Success

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2024 -- Leathwaite boasts a longstanding track record of collaborating with alternative asset managers, focusing on private equity and private credit strategies. The company excels in constructing robust corporate infrastructures at both the management company and fund levels. At the management company level, Leathwaite's consultants leverage their extensive experience to ensure functional leaders with technical foundations are in place. These leaders are adept at managing and supporting growth, providing strategic insights, and ensuring robust controls. At the fund level, Leathwaite stands out as a market leader in positioning financial, operational, governance, and technology professionals who protect investments, drive efficiency, and instil confidence in investors.



Evolving Operating Partners and Advisors



As private equity firms seek innovative ways to enable value creation, manage risk, and accelerate growth or transformation, the role of Operating Partner and Advisory teams has become increasingly crucial. Leathwaite's consultants, with their deep domain knowledge across various functions, have been instrumental in the growth and sophistication of these teams. They have effectively leveraged their networks to build these teams on both a full-time and advisory basis, contributing significantly to the firm's value-creation process.



Building World-Class Portfolio Company Leadership



Working in close partnership with private equity firms, Leathwaite excels in assembling world-class leadership teams for portfolio companies at every stage of the deal lifecycle. Operating globally, the company works alongside deal teams, operating partners, founders, and CEOs to ensure that the portfolio companies have the best talent to drive performance and accelerate value creation. Leathwaite takes a broad perspective on the market, challenging clients to look across industries for the most transformational and diverse corporate officer leadership. Recent portfolio leadership placements include: CEO, CFO, CHRO/CPO, COO, CIO/CTO, Legal, Chair and NED, Legal and Governance, Product, Sales and Marketing, Strategy, Transformation, Chair and NED.



Finding Transformational Leaders



In an era marked by the drive for innovation, diversification of business models, and increasing focus on tech, data, and ESG, the demand for transformational leadership is at an all-time high. Leathwaite partners with leading private equity firms worldwide to recruit leadership talent that delivers exceptional performance and unlocks significant value. With its industry-agnostic approach and extensive global talent networks, Leathwaite is uniquely positioned to access talent for every stage of the deal cycle, understanding the unique language and demands of the Private Equity and Venture Capital environment.



Leathwaite stands as a reputable company in the private equity landscape, revolutionising the approach to sourcing and building leadership teams. With its profound expertise, global reach, and commitment to excellence, Leathwaite continues to shape the future of leadership in private equity and venture capital, ensuring its clients are always several steps ahead in a rapidly evolving market.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



