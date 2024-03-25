Leathwaite's Forward-Thinking Approach to Elevating CIOs as CEOs

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2024 -- In a time when technology complements and drives business strategies, Leathwaite stands at the forefront of a transformative movement. This movement reimagines the traditional pathways to the pinnacle of corporate leadership, advocating for a future where Chief Information Officers (CIOs) emerge as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs). The rationale behind this innovative approach is not just timely but is grounded in the evolving dynamics of the corporate world, where technology infiltrates every aspect of business operations.



Today's marketplace is increasingly dominated by organisations that identify primarily as tech or digital entities, underscoring the critical role that technology leadership plays in steering companies through the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. It's a recognition that tech-enabled CEOs are not just advantageous but essential for companies aiming to thrive in an environment that demands constant adaptation and innovation.



Historically, the journey from CIO or Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to CEO was virtually unheard of, with the former roles often relegated to the back-office, focusing more on support than spearheading innovation and driving revenue. The landscape, however, has dramatically shifted. CIOs have now firmly established their importance within the executive leadership, contributing strategic insights that propel businesses forward. This evolution reflects a broader change in how organisations perceive and leverage technology.



The question arises: Is it time for more CIOs to aspire to the CEO role? Conversations with senior executives and board members across Leathwaite's extensive network suggest that this transition is not just plausible but inevitable. An Executive Vice President we consulted encapsulated this sentiment, stating, "It will happen. It is just a matter of time."



Leathwaite's commitment to fostering this shift is evident in our proactive engagement with leaders at both the board and executive committee levels. By leveraging the deep expertise of our leadership team and tapping into our broad network, we aim to offer invaluable insights and guidance on this emerging pathway for CEO succession planning.



This forward-thinking approach challenges conventional norms and opens new avenues for leadership that align with the demands of the modern business ecosystem. As companies continue to navigate the complexities of a technology-driven market, integrating CIOs into the CEO succession pipeline is a testament to Leathwaite's visionary stance.



In championing this transition, Leathwaite not only anticipates the future of corporate leadership but actively shapes it, ensuring that businesses are led by individuals who possess a deep understanding of the technological underpinnings crucial for success in today's digital world.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



