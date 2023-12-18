Leathwaite's Impactful Strategy in Interim Leadership

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2023 -- Central to Leathwaite's success is their unrivalled expertise in functional search. Their expansive corporate officer network is a testament to their deep-rooted connections and insights into the business leadership landscape. This network is not just about knowing who the key players are today but also about predicting who will rise to prominence tomorrow. This forward-thinking approach ensures that Leathwaite is always ahead in identifying the next generation of functional business leaders.



Adapting to a Changing Executive Landscape



The executive interim market is witnessing a significant shift. Organisations today, more than ever, need to embed resilience and future-proof themselves against potential upheavals. Leathwaite excels in this arena, identifying leaders who are capable and adaptable to this fast-paced, ever-evolving business environment. These leaders are the ones who can navigate through phases of transition, transformation, crisis, and growth with equal aplomb.



Leathwaite's approach to interim leadership is not confined to a narrow scope. Their reach extends across the entire market, tapping into a rich pool of exceptional interim talent. This approach is augmented by their close collaboration with executive search colleagues, bringing permanent candidates open to shorter-term assignments into the fold. This blend of interim and permanent talent acquisition ensures a holistic solution for their clients.



Tailored Solutions for Diverse Needs



Understanding that each organisation's needs are unique, especially during periods of change, Leathwaite tailors its approach to each search. Whether an organisation requires temporary reinforcement, a change in strategy, or new program implementation, Leathwaite's strategy is always customised to secure the best talent in the executive interim, fractional leadership, and advisory markets.



Leathwaite's expertise is further underscored by their impressive track record: over 500 interim placements globally, with a significant focus on gender diversity, resulting in 42% gender-diverse placements. Their reach spans across 15 different sectors, demonstrating their versatility and deep market penetration.



In the dynamic field of interim leadership, Leathwaite has established itself as a key player. Their strategic approach, comprehensive reach, and ability to tailor solutions have made them invaluable partners for organisations navigating the complex terrain of executive leadership. Leathwaite is not just filling leadership roles; they are shaping the future of leadership itself.



About Leathwaite



Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



Leathwaite are specialists in executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services around the world.



About Leathwaite services

- As the world's leading executive search firm for corporate functions, Leathwaite deliver an interconnected range of talent, business intelligence and advisory services from our strategically placed global offices.