Leathwaite's Innovative Approach to Leadership Roles

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2024 -- With over 20 years of experience placing senior functional leaders, Leathwaite's industry-agnostic approach has positioned it at the forefront of the corporate function talent ecosystem. Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and function landscape better than anyone. Specialising in sectors ranging from CEO and Board to Technology and Digital, their partner-led, hands-on approach ensures a deep understanding of each field. With a 90% rate of repeat clients, their commitment to building lasting relationships is evident. Their expertise isn't just in understanding current needs but also in anticipating future challenges and opportunities in leadership roles.



Statistics and Achievements



Pride in their work is reflected in Leathwaite's impressive statistics:



- 100% partner-led projects

- 90% repeat clients

- Over 600 senior leaders have been placed globally in the last three years.



These figures don't just represent numbers; they signify the trust, consistency, and quality that Leathwaite delivers. Each placement and project is a testament to their deep market understanding and commitment to excellence.



Future Outlook on Executive Roles



As the corporate landscape shifts, Leathwaite is at the vanguard, envisioning what the future Executive Committee will encompass. Their research, surveying over 250 board members and Chief HR Officers, reveals a critical narrative on the evolution of leadership roles. They're not just asking questions but seeking solutions to complex challenges like data security, stakeholder expectations, and the ever-changing market dynamics.



Leathwaite recognises that the traditional fabric of executive roles is changing. With 90% of board members anticipating the introduction of new roles within the next two to five years, there's a palpable sense of urgency and opportunity. The firm is leading the charge in questioning whether these new roles are reactive and strategically poised for long-term sustainability and impact.



Moreover, Leathwaite is probing the dynamics of decision-making within boards. They're examining how business challenges, workforce dynamics, and external pressures are sculpting the leadership teams of tomorrow. Are current strategies reflective of short-term gains, or are they aligned with a vision for enduring change? This reflective stance sets Leathwaite apart, ensuring that the leaders they place aren't just fitting into the roles of today but shaping the contours of tomorrow's corporate landscape.



Shaping Tomorrow



Leathwaite doesn't just place leaders; they shape the future of leadership. As the corporate world evolves, their innovative approach and deep-rooted understanding place them in an enviable position to guide and influence the next generation of executive committees. Watch this space for Leathwaite's upcoming article series, which promises to delve deeper into these topics, offering insights and foresight into the dynamic realm of leadership roles. Stay ahead of the curve with Leathwaite.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



To find out more information about executive recruitment visit https://www.Leathwaite.com

Leathwaite are specialists in executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services around the world.



As the world's leading executive search firm for corporate functions, Leathwaite deliver an interconnected range of talent, business intelligence and advisory services from our strategically placed global offices.