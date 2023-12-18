Leathwaite's Proactive Vision in Advancing Finance Roles

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2023 -- Since its inception in 1999, Leathwaite has established itself as a firm centred on corporate leadership, particularly in advancing critical finance roles. They have been pivotal in ensuring that organisations have the right financial officers, a core element of their service offering.



Leathwaite's journey is marked by a rich history of collaboration with CEOs and Boards. Their primary focus has been identifying and placing the finest CFOs, finance, and audit leaders for businesses. This extends to working with CFOs and Chief Auditors, aiding in constructing robust leadership teams. Their efforts have been integral in shaping the financial and audit leadership landscape.



Sector-Specific Expertise in Finance and Audit Roles



Leathwaite's proficiency is not confined to a singular sector. They boast a deep understanding of the varying demands of financial officers and audit executives across industries. This expertise has allowed them to serve a diverse client base, ranging from globally renowned public companies to burgeoning, private equity-backed firms. Such breadth in clientele underscores their versatility and comprehensive grasp of the finance and audit sectors.



Today's financial officers are at the heart of driving revenue growth, managing costs, and upholding robust control environments. Leathwaite has noted a significant evolution in these roles, particularly in how financial officers spearhead technological innovation. Through their close work with CFOs and CEOs, Leathwaite recognises these officers' critical role in revolutionising and implementing digital strategies, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.



Leathwaite's Collaborative and Adaptive Approach



A collaborative approach is at the core of Leathwaite's success, bridging the gap between executive search and executive interim Finance and Audit teams. This synergy allows them to draw upon a global network, introducing clients to the right talent at the right time. Their adaptability in tailoring solutions, whether for permanent or interim roles, ensures that they meet clients' needs at any stage of their journey.



In the world of finance roles, Leathwaite's influence is unmistakable. Their strategic foresight in placing key financial figures, from CFOs to audit leads, has been instrumental in shaping the course of numerous businesses. Leathwaite stands as a testament to the power of proactive vision in the ever-evolving world of finance leadership.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



To find out more information about executive recruitment visit https://www.Leathwaite.com



Leathwaite are specialists in executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services around the world.



As the world's leading executive search firm for corporate functions, Leathwaite deliver an interconnected range of talent, business intelligence and advisory services from our strategically placed global offices.