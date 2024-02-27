Leathwaite's Talent Solutions in Tech

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2024 -- In the last two decades, the technological landscape has dramatically evolved, significantly reshaping business strategies and competitive dynamics. Today, a business's value, security, and competitive advantage are inextricably linked to its technology strategy and IT leadership. This profound shift underscores the importance of sourcing the right talent for technology roles, where Leathwaite excels.



Integrating Technology and Business Strategy



Leathwaite's approach to technology recruitment is deeply rooted in understanding the symbiotic relationship between technology and business. They recognise that modern Chief Information and Technology Officers (CIOs and CTOs) need to be more than just tech-savvy. These leaders must be commercial, progressive, and transformational, fully integrating into the business and becoming key members of the C-suite. This integration ensures that technology strategies align seamlessly with overall business goals, driving growth and transformation.



Bridging the Talent Gap with Interim Leaders



Leathwaite also addresses the immediate need for technology leadership in organisations. In a competitive technology market, interim leaders play a crucial role in bridging talent gaps. These professionals, with their seasoned skills and experience, deliver C-suite line management and change management, ensuring businesses stay on the cutting edge of technology advancements.



Leathwaite's expertise in technology roles spans a wide range of sectors, including consumer markets, financial services, professional services, telecoms, healthcare, and life sciences. Their ability to identify, assess, and attract technology leadership capable of driving business growth and transformation is unparalleled. This broad sector reach is underpinned by global relationships and a 22-year track record, granting them a deep understanding of the skills and attributes needed for the technology function of the future.

Specialised Roles in Technology Leadership



Leathwaite's technology recruitment encompasses a variety of specialised roles, each critical to the modern digital enterprise:



1. Data, Analytics, and Business Intelligence



In the era of big data, roles like Head of Data and Analytics, Business Intelligence, Big Data, AI, Data Warehousing, and Chief Data Officer are crucial. Leathwaite specialises in finding talent to define and implement data strategies, optimising data and analytics for business growth.



2. Cloud and Infrastructure



The rapidly evolving cloud and infrastructure landscape demands experts who can manage cloud migration strategies and the delivery of end-user technology, software engineering, data centre strategy, and networks.



3. Digital Technology and Product Management



These roles are pivotal in leading digital technology and product initiatives, encompassing applications, platform development, and web-based distribution of products and services.



4. Cyber Security and Information Risk Management



With cybersecurity a top priority, roles such as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), IT Security Director, and Head of Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity are more relevant than ever. Leathwaite ensures these positions are filled with experts capable of building robust cybersecurity programmes.



5. Enterprise Applications and Software Engineering



Responsible for building, deploying, integrating, and maintaining application and software systems, these roles often report to either the CIO or business leaders.



6. Enterprise Architecture and Strategy



This area focuses on roles responsible for the architecture and technology strategy of an enterprise or function. Positions like Chief Architect, Head of Strategy & Architecture, Head of Enterprise Architecture, or Head of Systems Architecture play a vital role in guiding infrastructure, applications, agile delivery, and cloud migration.



Understanding the Evolving Technology Landscape



Leathwaite's success in technology recruitment is not just about filling roles; it's about understanding the evolving landscape of technology and its implications for businesses. Their deep engagement with the sector allows them to foresee emerging trends and prepare organisations to meet these challenges proactively. Whether adapting to new digital realities or ensuring cybersecurity resilience, Leathwaite's role in sourcing technology leaders is crucial for businesses looking to stay ahead in a rapidly changing world.



A significant part of Leathwaite's approach involves partnering with CEOs and their leadership teams. This collaboration ensures that technology leaders are not only experts in their field but also align with the strategic vision and culture of the organisation. By doing so, Leathwaite facilitates the integration of technology strategies with broader business objectives, ensuring long-term sustainable growth.



The Future of Technology Leadership



As businesses continue to navigate an increasingly digital world, the demand for visionary technology leaders is set to grow. Leathwaite is at the forefront of this transformation, offering talent solutions that cater to the nuanced needs of various industries. Their expertise in sourcing and placing top-tier technology professionals ensures that businesses are equipped for today's challenges and prepared to embrace tomorrow's opportunities.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite has 25 years' experience partnering with leaders to support executive recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of executive recruitment that includes executive search, executive interim and data and insights.



Leathwaite knows the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone. It has been placing senior functional leaders for more than 20 years working with CEO and Board, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Legal, risk and compliance, Operations, Marketing and more.



There should be no limits when it comes to executing a top-flight search. That's why Leathwaite takes an industry agnostic approach. Leathwaite will find you the finest corporate officers, no matter the industry whether that's Consumer Markets, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial Markets, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate or Technology and Telecoms.



Successful executive recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 - locations today including Hong Kong, London, New York, Miami, Singapore, and Toronto.



