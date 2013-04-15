"Leaving Social Work": The Hardest Hit Professions - Announcing to a Global Audience of Social Workers, Those That Are Committed to a Cause, Without Reaping the Obvious Benefits and Rewards

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- In economic downturns there are industries that are hit particularly hard. Those involving social work, were the burdens are deep, often financially they are hit the hardest. Social Workers and Nurses in particular, are the backbone of social fields and medicine, however, they are the least lauded in employment. Often these workers will see their workloads increase and the pay stay the same, or often decrease due to budgetary constraints. These professionals often live the "Definition of Insanity:"



"Doing the same thing, over and over and over again, but expecting a different result!" Einstein had many reasons for his definition of insanity, but it speaks volumes to those that are compelled to service; people in a social related field, but often never reaped the benefits or rewards for their labor.



Is there a solution? For those that have a vast amount of knowledge, a wealth of experience, what can those in this profession do to help supplement their income, without leaving their chosen profession? At times social professionals have to make a decision in serving those or serving financial security. In the service of others, as a social worker or nurse too often we live that definition if insanity: Doing the same thing over and over again, but experiencing the same financial result. You now can break that cycle once and for all with "Leaving Social Work."



This powerfully written direct to audience book will teach people you don't have to leave social work to make the kind of money that you need to make. In fact within you right now, is a wealth of knowledge and opportunity that will allow you to become an expert in your field, a writer, an entrepreneur, and secure another stream of income.



Leaving Social Work is for anyone who needs to explore a lifestyle financially or achieving time freedom. Leaving Social Work is aimed at assisting you to monetize your knowledge. Through the power of writing self-help books, creating a product or service that people want and need. Bottom line is this, you have a vast array of knowledge that you can begin to capitalize on immediately.



Social Workers, Nurses, Psychologists and all of those in the social work field, have never had a better time or marketplace to create additional income for themselves. Often, you just need the structure and the "how to's" to be able to do so. Leaving Social Work is your step by step to just that. To empower yourself, your finances, your time freedom. Leaving Social Work is the blueprint you need to make the changes you need to make, when you need to make them. No longer will you have to choose between working your passion or leaving because of financial commitments. Now you can have the best of both worlds. Leaving Social Work will empower you once and for all to tap into your wealth of resources and to monetize it for the benefit of others and yourself. Leaving Social Work will allow you to finally break that Definition of Insanity.



