Leawo 2013 Christmas Offerings - $220 of Amazon Gift Cards, Free Giveaways

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- It’s been the holiday season again. With the fast fading away of Thanksgiving, the 2013 Christmas is coming. Online specials are just in time for Christmas. In the spirit of Christmas, Leawo launches a 2013 Christmas Special Offers promotion, offering multiple free Christmas giveaway gifts, Amazon Gift Cards of up to $220, and other high discounted apps from Dec. 10th, 2013 to Jan. 7th, 2014.



Officially, Leawo divided the 2013 Christmas Special Offers into 2 waves. The details are showed below:



Wave 1. Giveaway followed by high discounted deals: December 10th – December 26th

Christmas giveaways:



- Leawo iTransfer Christmas Edition (12.10 – 12.21)

- Leawo Blu-ray Player Christmas Edition on Leawo’s 2013 Christmas Special Offer page and giveawayoftheday.com (12.23), along with a lifetime effective deal of Leawo Blu-ray Player at $14.95 to all people around the world.

Christmas special deals:

- Leawo Video Converter Ultimate and Leawo iOS Data Recovery at only $9.95 (12.22 – 12.26)



During the first Christmas wave, Leawo even offers quite generous prizes for all Christmas giveaway gift (Leawo iTransfer) owners – up to $220 in total of Amazon Gift Cards. Participators, the Christmas giveaway owners only need to like Leawo Software on their Facebook, post using experience (comment) of the giveaway product (Leawo iTransfer) and add the hashtag #LeawoChristmas to personal post on Leawo page, then ask friends to Like their comments. Leawo will select 6 winners according to the “Like” number of the comments posted and announce the result on Dec. 23, 2013. The prizes include:

- 1st prize: $100 Amazon Gift Card – 1 winner;

- 2nd prize: $30 Amazon Gift Card – 2 winners;

- 3rd prize: $20 Amazon Gift Card – 3 winners;



Wave 2. Giveaway along with high discounted deals: Dec. 27, 2013 – Jan. 7, 2014



During the 2nd Christmas Giveaway & Deal wave, Leawo will give away its Blu-ray Ripper and Tunes Cleaner for totally free. And meanwhile, both these 2 apps are available with a $19.95 super-low lifetime deal.



Up to 85% Off Christmas Bundle Sales: Dec. 10th, 2013 to Jan. 7th, 2014



Along with the Christmas Giveaway & Deal waves, Leawo also offers quite abundant Bundle Sales with up to 85% off. These bundle sales are valid during the whole Christmas activity period. Check them below:

- 85% Off Holiday Bundle: Christmas Gift Pack (Total Media Converter Ultimate + Blu-ray Copy + iTransfer), originally $164.85, now only $79.95;

- Buy Bundle Get One More Free: This Christmas Gift Pack is for Apple users exclusively. Apple users could purchase this Gift Pack (iOS Data Recovery + Tunes Cleaner + iTransfer) with $70 off, and select DVD Creator or Music Recorder as a free gift;

- Bundle Blu-ray Software Yourself: Leawo allows people to bundle Blu-ray software programs at personal will at 50% off. These Blu-ray software apps include Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator and Blu-ray Player, available in both Win and Mac versions.

- Other up to 75% Off Christmas Exclusive Bundles: Leawo also offers other up to 75% off Christmas exclusive bundles, including: 75% off bundle of Total Media Converter Ultimate + Blu-ray Copy, 55% off bundle of Total Media Converter Ultimate + iTransfer, 50% off bundle of Tunes Cleaner+ Music Recorder and iTransfer+ iOS Data Recovery.



It should be noted that all these giveaway gifts get no free upgrade and technique support from Leawo. People who get the giveaways should activate the giveaway apps before the giveaway deadline by using the registration codes.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, for celebrating 2013 Christmas holiday, Leawo is holding a lasting Christmas Giveaway and Special Offers, which offers useful free giveaway gifts, low cost special offers, up to $220 Amazon Gift Cards, etc. For details, visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-thanksgiving-offer/.