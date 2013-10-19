Leawo 2013 Halloween Promotion Delivers 50% off Blu-Ray Copy to Back Up Halloween Blu-Ray Movies

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2013 -- Many wonderful movies are released in Blu-ray right before the arrival of 2013 Halloween holiday, like Pacific Rim, Despicable Me 2, Man of Steel, etc. All these popular Blu-ray movies no doubt help create quite enjoyable Halloween movie night. To help people back up Halloween Blu-ray movies onto computer hard drive or blank disc, Leawo officially announced the 50% off special offer of Blu-ray Copy in the nearly one-month 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Sales.



“No doubt, watching movies, especially those horror movies, on Halloween night has been a popular holiday celebration. Some people may want to copy and back up Halloween movies on Blu-ray discs into computer for safekeeping of Blu-ray discs or into blank disc for movie sharing. Our Blu-ray Copy does exactly what these people want to do,” said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software.



Leawo Blu-ray Copy offers easy to use but quite practical solutions for movie fans to copy and back up Blu-ray content to hard drive or blank discs. This Blu-ray cloner could decrypt and remove different copy protections of Blu-ray discs, like the AACS, BD+ and the latest MKB protection, and disc region code restriction. 1:1 disc to disc duplication allows copying and backing up Blu-ray/DVD data between discs in lossless quality. High quality disc compression is also allowed from BD50 to BD25 or DVD9 to DVD5. Back up ISO files to blank disc could be easily done.



The ability to copy and back up 3D Blu-ray discs adds the popularity of this program. It could copy and back up any 3D Blu-ray disc to computer hard drive or blank disc in lossless quality. Besides clone Blu-ray content, this Blu-ray copier offers accessibility to preview source content, select subtitles and audio tracks, create ISO image, etc.



Price and availability

Originally priced at $44.95 for both Mac and Win versions of Leawo Blu-ray Copy, this Blu-ray backup program is 50% price off during the Halloween Promotion period, only $25.95 now. Any person could take part in this Halloween special offer promotion and get this Blu-ray/DVD backup software.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is holding the 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Offer activity. For details, please visit: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.