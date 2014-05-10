Leawo 2014 Mother's Day Special Sales Offer 50% off Video Converter Ultimate and iTransfer Combo

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2014 -- The 11th of May is 2014’s Mother’s Day. In Mother’s Day, various gifts could be given to moms, like carnation, wallet, phones, camera, card, lipstick, sunglass, etc. As a leading multimedia solution developer and provider in the world, Leawo Software added its 2014 Mother’s Day gift ideas by launching a 2014 Mother’s Day Special Offer promotion to provide various cost-effective digital solutions as Mother’s Day gift ideas for 2014 Mother’s Day celebrating. In the Mother’s Day Special Offer, any people, Windows user or Mac user, could purchase cost-effective media solutions, up to 50% off media converter tools and other iOS tools, to make this Mother’s Day special and memorable.



Shooting family videos or photos would be a great way to memorize the happiness moments of big holidays or special dates, so is for Mother’s Day. Alongside the traditional Mother’s Day gifts like carnation and card, creating Mother’s Day related videos or footages to moms becomes popular. Leawo’s 2014 Mother’s Day Special Offer offers special tools for crafting such kind of Mother’s Day gifts.



In this Mother’s Day offer, Leawo offers 50% off upon the combo of its Video Converter Ultimate and iTransfer, in both Windows and Mac versions. Video Converter Ultimate helps people easily convert family videos, Mother's Day themed movies and DVDs, download Mother’s Day related video clips, movies and music videos, convert and burn family footages or camcorder videos to DVD movies for backup or sharing, add 3D effects to family footages or videos, etc. While with iTransfer, people could transfer data and files like family footages, camcorder videos, Mother’s Day themed movies/videos/songs, Contacts, Messages, etc. between iOS devices (iPhone, iPad and iPod), iTunes and computer.



Also, Leawo offers 2 other discount types on its other apps: 40% off special sale on Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder and Blu-ray Player, and 30% off special sale on Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy and iOS Data Recovery. These discounted apps could help people get a satisfactory Mother’s Day movie night, wonderful music recording experience of family KTV, or perfect backup of Mother’s Day themed Blu-ray/DVD movies or family videos.



The promotion will last until the end of May 15th. All these special sales mentioned above are available in both Windows and Mac versions, and enjoy prior tech support and free update from Leawo.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo is presently holding a 2014 Mother’s Day Special Offers promotion to provide up to 50% off multimedia converting solutions and other apps. For details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/mothers-day/.