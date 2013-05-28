Leawo 67% off Coupon Offer for World's Best Windows 8 Blu-Ray Player Software Is in Full Swing

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Leawo Software, a professional multimedia solution provider, today declared formally that its newly-launched Blu-ray media player software could be the best and cost-effective Blu-ray player for Windows 8 in 2013. And the ongoing 67% off coupon offer for this fabulous software will boost people's BD entertainment to an extreme with huge saving. Leawo sincerely welcomes all BD fans regardless of regions and countries to grasp at the time-limited special offer for a valuable home theater enjoyment.



The ultra-long time topic of "what is the best Blu-ray player software for Windows 8" has always troubled people deeply as the latest Windows 8 operating system is natively unable to play DVD & Blu-ray discs. Currently some best-reviewed Blu-ray media players like WinDVD Pro 11, Cyberlink's PowerDVD in the market are so pricy that it is not cost-effective to spend such a great fortune on them to just get desired Blu-ray Playback. For media lovers who have great enthusiasm for top-ranking Blu-ray disc movie enjoyment, or perhaps lifelong free DVD/HD video/audio playback, this Blu-ray media player software from Leawo enterprise would rank as the top option.



It is not hard to notice that there are very few outstanding Blu-ray media players for Windows 8 on the market, which indicates that the formal arrival of this Leawo's Blu-ray playback software is in favor with the general public. Right after a year' assiduous study and investigation, half a year' public program design, one-month's solemn beta test as well as one-week' further optimization, this "blockbuster" comes with top-tier BD decryption tech and multiple stunning free features to satisfy people all.



This user-orientated and Windows 8 based best Blu-ray media player brings people ultimate Blu-ray movie entertainment with stirring high-tech BD decrypting skill in main Blu-ray encryptions including AACS, BD+, BD-Live, Region Code, UOPs, etc., and any newly released Blu ray discs like Lincoln, Dredd 3D, Django Unchained, Jack Reacher, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, etc. will be enjoyed smoothly and seamlessly on home and business desktops, laptops, tablets as well as traditional PCs without region limitation.



The newly-designed Windows 8 Blu-ray Player from Leawo can also function as world's best region free DVD player freeware to watch any region-coded or CSS-encrypted DVD movies on any DVD drive with no troubles. It also provides lifetime common video and HD video playback, as well as audio playback function to enrich all-inclusive multimedia entertainment. Few Blu-ray player programs fully compatible with Windows 8 could offer so many free bonus functions for media lovers up to now.



This software really brings many eye-popping features to boost people's overall operating efficiency like the second-to-none cinematic effect and superior soundtrack effect supported by Dolby Digital 5.1 audio selection, sharp and crisp pictures, flexible video settings, full-screen playback, user-friendly playback control, dynamic subtitles and audio tracks selection, switching between multiple languages, etc. will all make it a first-class Windows 8 based Blu-ray media player to beat.



And in order to express deep thanks to media fans' long support, Leawo feedbacks an appetizing 67% off Blu-ray Player coupon offer to greatly enhance people's home theater experience on Windows 8 computers at lowest price.



Leawo Software is a world-renowned multimedia solution provider that is dedicated to provide first-rate video/audio/DVD/BD solutions for global users.