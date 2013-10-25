Leawo Announced 3 Best iTunes Cleanup Tools to Help Clean Up iTunes Music Library

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- An increasing amount of iTunes users complain that their iTunes music library comes with thousands of duplicates, mismatched tags and missing album artworks, all of which are pretty difficult to be handled by iTunes itself. So Leawo Software, the trusted multimedia solution developer and provider, collected 3 best iTunes cleaner tools to help users get their iTunes music library well organized. Currently there are several iTunes cleanup tools on the market that seem to gain the trust of iTunes users, but Leawo only listed those three with the best reputation.



Leawo also listed all messy and annoying problems in iTunes music library:

1. Too many duplicate iTunes songs need to be removed.

2. Too many missing album cover artworks need to be added.

3. Too many songs with missing song information need to be added.

4. Too many songs with misspelled song information need to be fixed.



So whether users find out that they have tons of mislabeled songs, or just want to fill in the missing artwork, or need to get rid of duplicate entries in the iTunes music library, the work could be handled by below 3 highly praised iTunes cleanup tools. Now check out Leawo's top iTunes organizers to make the music listening experience better than ever.



1. Tunes Cleaner: The most popular and powerful iTunes cleaner thus far. No matter users want to delete duplicates in iTunes music library, get album artwork for iTunes, or add missing song tags, all tasks could be perfectly done by this iTunes cleaner tool. It could intelligently detect and delete duplicated songs in iTunes, fill in missing song tags via downloading from world's richest online database. Its unique scoring system also brings users totally different experience to view the health of iTunes music library before and after cleanup. Not only clean up iTunes music library, it could also fix and clean up music library outside of iTunes.



2. TuneUp: Another red-hot program to clean up iTunes music library. It could help users find missing album covers, fix the missing titles, artist name, etc. and remove duplicates to save space. The program could even go through all of the songs in iTunes and fix all misspelled song titles or artists with correct information. It even comes with one interesting feature called Tuniverse, which alerts users when their favorite artists are in town.



3. Song Sergeant: The last intelligent iTunes cleanup tool Leawo wants to list. The tool is only available for Mac users, which could identify and remove duplicates smartly, rename named artists and albums inconsistently, reunify orphaned song files to iTunes music library, and repair missing song files. The best of this tool is it will merge song files together to make you keep the best song information and best audio quality.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Tunes Cleaner, Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, Total Media Converter Ultimate, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo is currently running the 2013 Halloween Special Offer. Its hit Tunes Cleaner (Win/Mac) could be purchased at nearly 35% price off. Fore more details, please visit



http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.