Leawo Announced 3-Day Live Back2School Giveaway & Bundle Sale with Up to $250+ Saved

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution provider that specializes in providing useful multimedia software programs, today officially announced that its Back2School Giveaway & Bundle Sale Promotion is only 3 days left. The deadline of the Back2School Giveaway & Bundle Sale Promotion is September 5th. In this Back2School promotion, people could get Video Converter Pro for Mac/Win as totally free giveaway gifts, and purchase several Mac/Win software bundles with $250+ saved.



“Starting from August 22nd, our Back2School PWYW Bundle & Giveaway promotion has been lasting from more than one month. Thousands of people have participated in this activity. We have sent more than 3,000 free keycodes of Video Converter Pro Mac/Win for various back-to-school shoppers and others. As the activity would end in the end of September 5th, it’s our duty to declare the activity clearly again to all people who might be interested in this,” said Sophia, the team leader of Leawo’s International Marketing Department.



In this Back2School activity, Windows users could get Leawo’s Video Converter Pro as totally free back-to-school giveaway gift, while Mac users could get Video Converter Pro for Mac without any cost. What people need to do to get the free giveaway gift is only firstly select the version (Mac or Win) and then register with personal email address. Leawo would send the Video Converter Pro (Mac/Win) download link and free registration keycode to the registered email. People needs to pay nothing. With Video Converter Pro, people could easily convert video and DVD to various video/audio formats like MP4, AVI, FLV, M4V, MKV, etc. for multiple players like iPhone, iPad, Galaxy S 4, HTC One, Xperia Z, etc.



In the Back2School Bundle sale part, either Win or Mac, people could get 3-app software bundle or 6-app bundle at very low cost. Leawo set the bottom price of 3-app bundle at $19.95 and 6-app bundle at $39.95 for both Mac and Win. People could bid for these bundles to get corresponding software programs. The Windows 3-app bundle includes YouTube Downloader, Tunes Cleaner and Music Recorder, while the Windows 6-app bundle comprises of YouTube Downloader, Tunes Cleaner, Music Recorder, PPT to Video Converter, DVD Creator and iOS Data Recovery. Mac users could purchase YouTube Downloader for Mac, Music Recorder for Mac and iAm Ringer for Mac in the Mac 3-app bundle by bidding the price at $19.95+. The Mac 6-app bundle provides Mac users 6 different Mac tools, including: YouTube Downloader for Mac, Music Recorder for Mac, iAm Ringer for Mac, Tunes Cleaner for Mac, DVD Creator for Mac and Blu-ray to MKV Converter for Mac. A little more than $39.95 would let people get the 6-app bundle.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is holding a Back2School PWYW Bundle & Giveaway activity, providing totally free giveaway gifts and up to 84% price off special offers. For details, please check in http://www.leawo.com/promotion/back-to-school/.