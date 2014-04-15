Leawo Announced Availability of Region-Free Blu-Ray Player for Mac App at 83% Off

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- As a leading and reliable online multimedia software solution developer and provider, Leawo Software has been working in providing worldwide customers with excellent and cost-effective multimedia solutions in both Windows and Mac versions. Today, Leawo officially announced that, cooperating with stacksocial.com, Leawo is discounting its brand new region-free Blu-ray Player for Mac at 83% off, saving $50 for Mac movie fans in total. The special sale will last until the end of April 24th, 2014.



“To thank our long term supporters, we’ve decided to work with StackSocial to offer our brand new Mac Blu-ray Player software at only $9.95 on stacksocial.com, which saves $50 for movie fans. This Mac Blu-ray Player software could help movie fans easily play back Blu-ray and DVD discs in lossless quality, regardless of disc protection and region code restrictions, so as to deliver amazing HD movie experience,” said Sophia Liang, the Manager of International Marketing Department of Leawo Software.



For Mac movie fans, watching Blu-ray movies on iMac or Macbook would be not as easy as Windows users. However, Leawo’s Blu-ray Player for Mac effortlessly offers quite easy and practical solution. With a Blu-ray drive on iMac or Macbook, it allows Mac movie fans to play Blu-ray and DVD discs on Mac easily, regardless of disc protection and region code restriction, in lossless quality.



Leawo Blu-ray Player for Mac could also perform as free HD video player, free DVD player, free audio player and free ISO player to help Mac movie fans play back HD/SD videos, audios, DVD movies and ISO files on Mac at no cost. With support of various advanced audio decoding technologies like Dolby, DTS, AAC, TrueHD, DTS-HD, etc., it could deliver high quality of stereo output audio. Videos, audios and subtitles could be adjusted during playback. Movie fans could even load external subtitles to watch movies in desired languages.



This time, Leawo teamed up with StackSocial to sell this Mac Blu-ray Player software at only $9.95 on stacksocial.com. This Blu-ray Player for Mac Special Sale would end at the end of April 24th, 2014. Any movie fans could visit the promotion page to purchase a 1-Year license of this Mac Blu-ray media player software.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is teaming up with stacksocial.com to hold a big promotion of Mac Blu-ray Player software with 83% off, up to $50 saved. For details, visit https://stacksocial.com/sales/experience-all-in-one-movie-watching-w-blu-ray-player.