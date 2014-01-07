Leawo Announced Blu-Ray Player and Video Converter Pro as New Year Deals at Only 9.95

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Leawo Software, a leading and reliable online multimedia solution developer and provider specialized in Blu-ray, DVD, video, audio, iTunes utilities, data recovery, PPT, and mobile solutions, officially announced the ongoing 2014 New Year Deals Promo to worldwide fans. In the 2014 New Year Deals Promotion, Leawo offers several cost-effective special offers that are even 80% off, including: Blu-ray Player and Video Converter Pro at $9.95 only, 83% off and 75% off respectively; Blu-ray software bundles and other bundle solutions at 40% off.



The Blu-ray Player and Video Converter Pro are the major factors in this 2014 New Year Deals promotion. Priced at $59.95 and $39.95 separately, in the New Year Deals Promotion, Leawo helps people save $50 and $30 on these 2 apps respectively. People could get these 2 apps in either Windows or Mac version during the Promotion period.



According to Leawo, Leawo Blu-ray Player is all-inclusive media player software to play back Blu-ray/DVD disc, ISO files, common videos and up to 1080P HD videos, and audios in various formats smoothly on computer. It is a region-free Blu-ray/DVD media player that could decrypt the latest Blu-ray/DVD discs and play Blu-ray/ DVD discs of all region codes in lossless quality. Meanwhile, as a comprehensive media player suite, it could play DVD discs/folders, ISO files, common videos, up to 1080P videos and audios in almost all formats for totally free. By supporting Dolby, DTS, AAC, TrueHD, DTS-HD, etc., it delivers extraordinary audio effect while movie playback. Movie fans could freely adjust movie subtitles, audio and video effect, aspect ratio, etc. during movie playback for better movie experience.



While Leawo Blu-ray Player helps movie fans directly play movies of various kinds on computer, on the other hand, Leawo Video Converter Pro helps movie fans solve format incompatibility issues for various occasions, like playing DVD movies on iPad, uploading DVD/videos to YouTube or editing movies in movie editors. This media converter suite could convert DVD/video/audio and extract audio off DVD/video for saving in multiple formats for various uses. It even offers 3D movie creating experience for movie fans.



Asides these 2 apps, Leawo also offers other New Year deals with big savings. Blu-ray movie fans could freely bundle Leawo’s Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator and Blu-ray Player, in both Win and Mac versions, to enjoy 40% off on the promo page. Still, some other 40% off deals are available, including: Total Media Converter Ultimate + Blu-ray Copy, Total Media Converter Ultimate + iTransfer, Tunes Cleaner+ Music Recorder, and iTransfer+ iOS Data Recovery.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, for celebrating 2014 New Year holiday, Leawo is holding a lasting New Year Special Offers promotion, which offers up to 80% off single offers of Blu-ray Player and Video Converter Pro. For details, visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/new-year-offer/.