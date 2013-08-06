Leawo Back-to-School Big Sale - Pay Ever-Low Price for Useful Leawo Apps

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Leawo Software, a professional multimedia solution provider, announced today that the Back to School Sale has been launched. Every consumer will be able to get helpful Leawo products with an ever-low price. The Back-to-school Activity won’t come close until the end of this month.



Leawo Software prepares a terrific activity for the annual back-to-school sales. This Big Sale will keep ongoing until the end of August. Consumers will benefit from the Leawo products with incredible low price.



In this Back-to-school Big Sale, Leawo Software offers 19 best sellers for consumers. These 19 best sellers are all helpful for our daily life, and for certain items, consumers can get them for free. The products of Leawo lie in three bundles including 3-in-1, 5-in-1 and 8-in-1.



Here are two categories of the products, one is Windows Doddle and the other is Mac Doddle. In Windows Doddle, 9 pieces of helpful software are combined in bundles. The price of 3-in-1 bundle starts at $10, you can pay for the bundle with your ideal price. The 5-in-1 bundle can be got with the minimum price of $20, and the 8-in-1 bundle starts with $40. These apps provide good solutions for multimedia problems and data recovering issues. If consumers pay more than $50 for the 8 apps, they can get Leawo iTransfer for free. This easy-to-use iTunes alternative will be helpful for your transfers among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs.



When it comes to the Mac Doddle, you will be surprised by the wonderful apps Leawo Software provides. The 3-in-1 bundle also starts at $10, and the 5-in-1 bundle and 8-in-1 bundle are just the same as the Windows Doddle. These apps are helpful for downloading and converting videos, cleaning iTunes on Mac, making ringtones for iPhone on Mac and so on. These apps will make your Mac more powerful than ever. If a consumer pays more than $50 for those apps, he/she will get Leawo Blu-ray Copy for Mac without spending another penny. This Blu-ray Copy for Mac provides help for backing up Blu-ray/DVD disk, folder or ISO file to Mac computer.



Another gift Leawo sends out is “Tell Your Friend”. Anyone “Like” the page of Leawo on Facebook will have a chance to win Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Mac. People interested only need to like Leawo on Facebook, and the Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Mac registration code will be sent to the fan’s Email.



Anyone interested please refer to the Leawo official back-to-school page: http://www.leawo.com/promotion/back-to-school/index.html.



Company Website: http://www.leawo.com



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.