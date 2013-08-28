Leawo Back to School Bundle & Giveaway Activity Offers iTunes Cleaner with 7 Giveaways Available

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution provider that specializes in providing useful multimedia software programs, officially launched its Back to School PWYW Bundle & Giveaway Activity to help cut back-to-school shopping cost. This Back to School Bundle & Giveaway campaign lasts until the end of September 5th, in which students, teachers and parents could purchase an iTunes cleaner program and then get up to 7 giveaway gifts.



“Actually, we divided the Back to School campaign into 2 parts: the software bundle sale and Video Converter Pro Mac/Win giveaway. However, by purchasing the Tunes Cleaner, people could grab the chance to get up to 7 other software programs as Back to School giveaway gifts. That’s to say people could buy one but get 7 others for free,” said Jimmy, the leader of Leawo International Marketing Department.



Leawo bundled several software programs at up to 84% price off. They are YouTube Downloader Mac/Win, Tunes Cleaner Mac/Win, Music Recorder Mac/Win, PPT to video converter, DVD Creator Mac/Win, iOS Data Recovery, iAm Ringer for Mac and and Blu-ray to MKV Converter for Mac, categorized into Win and Mac bundles. A little higher than the bottom price of $39.95 would allow people to get all 6 Win or Mac software programs. Among all these programs, Leawo Tunes Cleaner is originally priced at $39.99, which means people only need to purchase this iTunes Cleaner program to get other 5 software programs for totally free.



More than that, this Back to School campaign also provides Leawo Video Converter Pro Mac/Win as giveaway gifts to all people who need a media converter to convert video/DVD movies on Mac/PC or laptop. That’s to say, people could get 2 more software programs as giveaway gifts. In total, 7 giveaway gifts are available while a Tunes Cleaner is purchased.



Leawo promised the availability of Video Converter Pro Mac/Win giveaway for all people, no matter they participate the software bundle sale or not.



Price and Availability



From August 28th to September 5th, Leawo will give out Video Converter Pro for Mac/Win as giveaway gift to all back-to-school shoppers, originally priced at $39.95. Meanwhile, people could get other giveaway gifts via purchasing Tunes Cleaner in the Back to School activity, details in http://www.leawo.com/promotion/back-to-school/.



About Leawo Software:

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform.