Leawo Back to School Sale Kicked, Get 6 Media Solutions at Lowest Education Pricing

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The back-to-school shopping season is kicking into high gear. To help make the dollars of students, parents and teachers stretch further, Leawo Software, the leading multimedia solution provider, now gets its 2013 Back to School Sale in full swing. Actually not only the students, parents and teachers, anyone in urgent need of multimedia solutions could join in that ongoing back2school special offer and grab those bundled software programs at lowest education pricing.



What huge discounted media solutions could be grabbed from Leawo's Back-to-School Sale?



1. 3-app bundle at the starting price $19.95

Actually the Back2School Bundle Sale is divided into 2 parts: Win Bundle and Mac Bundle. The Win Bundle at the starting price of $19.95 combines 3 apps – Leawo YouTube Downloader, Tunes Cleaner and Music Recorder, while the Mac 3-app bundle gets Leawo YouTube Downloader for Mac, Music Recorder for Mac and iAm Ringer for Mac. Those highly praised apps could do people the biggest favor on downloading YouTube and other online videos, cleaning up iTunes music library, getting music free and creating unique ringtones for iPhone.



2. 6-app bundle at the starting price $39.95

Leawo's 6-app bundle unfolds unexpected surprises. Besides the apps combined in the 3-app bundle, people could get extra 3 media solutions – PowerPoint to video, DVD Creator and iOS Data Recovery on Win bundle, or iTunes Cleaner for Mac, DVD Creator for Mac, Blu-ray to MKV converter for Mac on Mac Bundle. Only paid at the starting price of $39.95, they could embrace 6 favorable apps worth at least $250.



When it comes to the program functionalities, people could take use of them to convert PowerPoint presentations to videos, burn videos to DVD, retrieve deleted or damaged files, and convert Blu-ray/DVD movies to MKV files with ease.



Price and Availability:

No matter the students, parents, teachers or people already out of school could hop over to the Back to School Sale page and grab desired bundle either on Win or Mac version. Leawo provides the software bundles at 80+% price off. Just bidding a little higher than the starting price, they could get needed bundle software programs to greatly enrich daily multimedia entertainments.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide people. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like YouTube Downloader, iTunes Cleaner, Music Recorder, PowerPoint to Video, DVD Creator, iOS Data Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently Leawo holds a Back-to-School Sale on its homepage. Bundled software programs are offered with huge discounts. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/back-to-school/.