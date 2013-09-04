Leawo Back2School Bundle & Giveaway Activity Helps Music Fans Get Music from Any Source at No Cost

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution provider that specializes in providing useful multimedia software programs, recently kicked off a Back2School Giveaway & Bundle Sale Promotion, in which several practical music apps are bundled as a rewarded bonus giveaway. These music apps include YouTube Downloader Mac/Win, Music Recorder Mac/Win, etc. With these bundled music software apps, music fans could easily get music for totally free from any source.



On Sunday, September 1st, the global superstar Lady GaGa debut new material from the forthcoming set including "Aura", "Manicure", "ARTPOP", "Jewels & Drugs", "Sex Dreams", "Swine", "I Wanna Be With You" and "Applause". Now the video of her performance is available on YouTube for free downloading. There’re also other popular music videos like Miley Cyrus - We Can't Stop, One Direction - Best Song Ever, Katy Perry - Roar, Taylor Swift - 22, Rihanna - Stay ft. Mikky Ekko, etc. all of which have received millions of clicks online.



“So much wonderful music videos are released on YouTube and other video sharing sites like VEVO. There’re also a lot of wonderful news songs popping up on various online radio stations like AOL Music, Last.fm, etc. Some of these songs could be purchased from online shops while some couldn’t. For music lovers who would like to download these music videos from YouTube or VEVO, or desire to get music from online radio stations, the good news is that we now give out our YouTube Downloader and Music Recorder as totally free bonus giveaway gifts. Any music fans could get these music apps to get music for totally free from any source,” said Steven, the CEO of Leawo Software.



The YouTube Downloader is an online video downloading program that could help music fans easily download music videos and lyric audio videos from YouTube, VEVO, Veoh, Facebook, and various other video sharing sites. It could also convert downloaded music videos to different formats like MP4, AVI, FLV, MP3, AAC, etc. for multiple song players. The Music Recorder is a comprehensive music recording software program that could record any music from any internal or external source of computer. It could record music from YouTube, Last.FM, Pandora, MySpace, BBC Radio Audio, iTunes Radio, etc. and save recorded songs in MP3 or WAV format for playback on various players.



In the Back2School Bundle Sale activity, Windows users could only spend $19.95+ to get YouTube Downloader ($29.95), Music Recorder ($19.99) and Tunes Cleaner ($39.99). The Music Recorder and YouTube Downloader could be considered as the bonus giveaway of half discounted Tunes Cleaner. Mac users could get Music Recorder for Mac, YouTube Downloader for Mac and iAm Ringer for Mac at $19.95+, saving up to $30.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is holding a Back2School PWYW Bundle & Giveaway activity, providing totally free giveaway gifts and up to 84% price off special offers. For details, please check in http://www.leawo.com/promotion/back-to-school/.